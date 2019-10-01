Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with thoughts on true playoff contenders, some indisputable facts from the college football season so far and some recruiting notes.

Who are the contenders and the pretenders with the first full month of the season in the books? It’s not as clear as it was at the beginning of the season.

CONTENDERS

Alabama – Even though the Crimson Tide haven't played a tough schedule, it’s clear that their offense will keep them in the hunt for the national title. The question mark? The defense, which hasn’t looked amazing so far and is a bit thin due to injuries. But anyone who doesn’t think Alabama will be right there in the end is fooling themselves.

Ohio State – Ryan Day has the Buckeyes rolling and they are very well balanced on offense and defense. J.K. Dobbins is a problem, Justin Fields looks great and Chase Young and Jeffrey Okudah lead a star-studded defense. But the offensive line could be the strength of the team and that’s scary.

Clemson – Yes, the Tigers have struggled a bit and almost lost to North Carolina, but the roster talent is still off the charts. If they can fix some offensive line issues they will be right there for a third national title.

Oklahoma – The defense looks a little better and the offense is still unstoppable so I don’t see a way the Sooners lose the Big 12. The question is, will they be left out for two SEC teams?

Georgia – The Bulldogs should win all of their games heading into an SEC title game matchup against Alabama and if they win they’re in. Heck, even if Georgia loses, Kirby Smart's team could still be in.

PRETENDERS

LSU – I still don’t believe in the Tigers. The offense looks great and the defense is nasty but I still think they’ll pull a dud against Alabama until they prove me wrong.

Wisconsin – I love the defense and the running game but Jack Coan will have to be better than the game manager many feel he is for them to break through and get past Ohio State.

Penn State – I love the defense and Sean Clifford is a leader with some weapons on offense, but a loss or two is coming down the road.

Auburn – The defense is nasty but quarterback Bo Nix is still a freshman. I know freshmen quarterbacks have done some amazing things in recent years, but can Nix be the next one? I’m not sure. He’s good but is he that good this early?

Florida – The Gators are loaded on defense, but I worry about the offensive line and the quarterback play. Even if they beat Auburn this weekend, I can’t see them winning their division.