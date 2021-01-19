DuckSportsAuthority - Three-Point Stance: Fired coaches, redshirt defenders, best players

National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three Point Stance is here with some thoughts on the Power Five coaching changes so far, some defensive redshirt freshmen who deserve some love and the best player returning to each Power Five conference.

MIND OF MIKE: Pruitt had to go; next up should be Jerod Mayo

This was supposed to be a safe year for coaches due to the pandemic but, in the end, the coronavirus couldn't stop the coaching carousel from spinning. Here’s my take on each of the Power Five firings so far.

Will Muschamp, South Carolina — Did this have to be done, especially mid-season? I think so as recruiting was falling off and this program was going in the wrong direction. Is Shane Beamer the answer? I’m not sold on that.

Derek Mason, Vanderbilt — Mason kept his team in many games they shouldn’t have been in and he had this Commodores program scrappy. I know it wasn’t James Franklin-level success and 27-55 and 0-8 this season is awful but is Clark Lea a step up? Not sure.

Kevin Sumlin, Arizona — This had to be done as Sumlin was simply a disaster at Arizona and the program was headed deeper and deeper to the cellar. Jedd Fisch will be a big step up.

Lovie Smith, Illinois — I guess it was time for Smith to go but I didn’t really see a need in a pandemic year. Bret Bielema won’t do much better.

Gus Malzahn, Auburn — What will we do without the annual Gus rumors? It was time for him to go despite the crazy buyout. Bryan Harsin is a very interesting hire and could be the next great SEC coach or a complete square peg in a round hole.

Tom Herman, Texas — I really thought Herman would get another year. I felt there was enough talent on this roster to put him in the Clay Helton category of a coach who would continue to do enough to stay employed as the alum grumble. But the Longhorns made the move and I’m excited about the Steve Sarkisian era.

Jeremy Pruitt, Tennessee — The investigation into recruiting violations really ended things here as enough was enough for the Vols. This is an important hire.