DuckSportsAuthority - Three-Point Stance: Freshmen, underachievers, commits

National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with a look at some impressive offensive rookies, some very disappointing teams so far this season and a look at some key commitments over the last few weeks.

Last week I revealed my top-10 true freshman list and was immediately hammered by numerous fan bases about players that missed the cut. Even with the Big Ten just starting up and the Pac-12 set to join the fun soon, there have been so many impact true freshmen this season. Here are some more offensive true freshmen from the ACC, Big 12 and SEC that have impressed.

RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech — Gibbs has been exceptional from the start. He has 308 yards and two touchdowns as well as 15 receptions. Gibbs is living up to the hype as a big-time recruit.

WR Jordan Addison, Pitt — Addison is already target No. 1 for Pitt with 41 catches. He’s going to be the best receiver the Panthers have had in years.

RB Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State — The Deuce is loose already for the surprising Wildcats and showing off the rushing and receiving skills we liked. He has 319 yards rushing and 13 catches.

TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame — We loved Mayer out of high school and almost made him a five-star. He’s off to a great start with 12 catches and two scores.

RB Kendall Milton, Georgia — I love what I see so far from Milton with his decisiveness and quick feet that have led to a 6.4 yards per carry average.

WR Lavel Davis, Virginia — Davis already has three touchdowns and is averaging over 20 yards per catch.

RB Sean Tucker, Syracuse — Never heard of him? He’s good with 362 yards and three scores against some good teams.

QB Shane Illingworth, Oklahoma State — With Spencer Sanders banged up, Illingworth has been huge with a 73-percent completion rate and 3 touchdowns in the air.

OL Zach Frazier, West Virginia — The freshman center is going to be one of the best West Virginia has ever had at the position.

OL Robert Scott Jr., Florida State — The line play hasn’t been great but he’s a freshman starting at right tackle and that’s impressive.

OL Maurice Smith, Florida State — Like Scott he’s jumped into an early role as the center for a young team.

WR Jermaine Burton, Georgia — Burton has made some big plays for UGA and has eight catches and a score.