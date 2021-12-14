Three-Point Stance: Grading hires, Quinn Ewers, top assistants

Rivals National Columnist Mike Farrell is here ranking all the Power Five hires, talks how important Quinn Ewers is to Steve Sarkisian and names five assistant coaches who will be head coaches very soon.

Now that the Power Five coaching carousel appears to have stopped at the head coach level, here's how I would grade all of the hires up to this point:

Mario Cristobal, Miami: A-plus — You can’t do better than this for Miami when it comes to a coach many wanted who can recruit the heck out of the Southeast. If this doesn’t work for the Hurricanes, I don’t know what will.

Brian Kelly, LSU: A-plus — The winningest coach at Notre Dame with a massive recruiting advantage in Louisiana and no academic worries. Yes, please.

Lincoln Riley, USC: A-plus — The Trojans needed a huge splash of a hire after years of boring and Riley is that home run. He will have recruits lining up and the Trojans will be in the playoff soon.

Brent Venables, Oklahoma: B - He’s a tremendous coach but the only thing I worry about is how Oklahoma has made its mark as an explosive offensive team so a defensive coach may struggle early.

Brent Pry, Virginia Tech: B — I like this hire because Pry has ties to Blacksburg and learned under Bud Foster. The Hokies needed a return to tradition and that's what they got.

Dan Lanning, Oregon: B — Another defensive coach and another solid hire, Lanning should do well out West but has big shoes to fill in recruiting.

Sonny Dykes, TCU: B — Following a legend isn’t easy but Dykes will bring more of an offensive reputation to the Horned Frogs, which is needed in the Big 12.

Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame: B-minus — My main concern is his lack of experience as a head coach and how lofty expectations will be following Kelly. He’s got a big job ahead of him.

Joey McGuire, Texas Tech: B-minus — He will help recruiting for sure in the state and that should lead to a more talented roster, so this should be a solid hire.

Kalen DeBoer, Washington: C-plus — This isn’t a splashy hire and the Huskies are still a long way from where Chris Petersen had them but DeBoer will sell offense.

Billy Napier, Florida: C-plus — My worry here? Napier has to rip Florida down to the foundation when it comes to recruiting and player assessment, and that takes time. And the Gators are not a patient program.

Mike Elko, Duke: C-plus — He’s a good fit here as he recruited at Notre Dame so he knows academics but a defensive coach at Duke could struggle following David Cutcliffe.

Tony Elliott, Virginia: C — I liked him for the Vols' opening a year ago but this year at Clemson I didn’t see a ton on offense that impressed me and UVa is a tougher job.

Jack Dickert, Washington State: C — It’s fine to promote from within but at a place that’s hard to recruit, this isn’t a big enough name.