Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with the hottest programs in football recruiting, some former two-stars in the news and some Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas selections he can’t wait to see.

Recruiting for 2020 is starting to heat up as we head towards the commitment/decommitment period formerly known as the spring evaluation period. Based on talking to recruits, the buzz on social media and the impressive lists of unofficial visitors, here are the programs I see having the most momentum heading into this crucial time. Let’s call it the Hot 11.

Florida – I may be the only one who thinks so, but the Gators have clearly been one of the programs in the Southeast being talked about the most and the list of unofficial visitors has been off the hook. The Gators are in the national top-10 in recruiting right now and things are getting better and better under Dan Mullen.

Clemson – When players visit Clemson, they come away changed and that’s the best compliment I can give a program. They haven’t had as many visitors as Florida it seems but the Tigers make up more ground on visits than any other program in the country.

Alabama – ‘Bama is ‘Bama and the Crimson Tide currently rank No. 1 in the nation in recruiting and are still the gold standard in college football recruiting when it comes to being “the big offer."

Ohio State – Not much has changed when it comes to recruiting at Ohio State under Ryan Day, who is replacing a legend in Urban Meyer. The Buckeyes are still the talk of the Midwest among recruits from all over the country.

Georgia – Back-to-back recruiting titles and excellent results on the field have the Bulldogs as one of the top visit destinations in the country and they can get involved with almost any big-timer.

LSU – Ed Orgeron has LSU rolling and it’s not just in the state of Louisiana. The reach for LSU is stronger than it was last year at this time and that’s impressive because they were no slouch in 2019.

Michigan – The Wolverines are in the top-10, recruiting at a very high level and attracting many top players to Ann Arbor as usual.

Notre Dame – Notre Dame recruits nationally as well as anyone and they have been hosting a ton of talent and have prospects talking after an undefeated regular season last year.

Texas – This is a tough call between Texas, Oklahoma and Texas A&M as all three are on the minds of prospects in Texas and other places. Texas has been mentioned more and more out of region this spring.

Oklahoma – Two Heisman winners and playoff appearances will seriously help recruiting and they easily overcome the one disadvantage they have – not being in a talent-laden state.

Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher can recruit and I’ve heard more buzz about the Aggies than I have in years.