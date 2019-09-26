Three-Point Stance: Houston redshirts, bad hires, recruiting
Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with thoughts on the redshirt rule, the two worst hires in recent memory and some random recruiting thoughts.
1. HOUSTON PLAYERS REDSHIRTING IS SELFISH MOVE
OK, I didn’t mind the NCAA's new rule allowing players to play in up to four games and still keep a year of eligibility. I think we have seen it work in a positive fashion for some players like quarterback Kelly Bryant, who lost his starting job to Trevor Lawrence at Clemson. It’s a good rule overall. But when Houston quarterback D’Eriq King and his teammate Keith Corbin decided to shut it down for the season in order to remain eligible in 2020, it became clear that, as usual, the players and coaches were way ahead of the NCAA when it comes to loopholes and how to use the new rule.
The true goal of the rule was for younger players to have an opportunity to get their feet wet or replace injured players without burning a full year of eligibility. Bryant took it to the next level by shutting it down after he lost the job to Lawrence, and I’ve been critical of him for abandoning his teammates for his own selfish needs. But, Bryant is now starting at Missouri, Clemson won a national title and everyone seems happy.
How will King and Corbin explain to their teammates what they are doing? Houston is 1-3 and its best player is essentially throwing his hands up and saying “maybe next year guys.” I guess it’s another example of the selfish world we live in and the generation of players we are covering.
And let’s be real – new head coach Dana Holgersen has a lot to do with this and is either on board with it or perhaps even the mastermind behind it. After all, if the team is going to stink this year, he might as well stock up for next season.
This is a slippery slope for college football and it will be interesting to see how it plays out. Will more and more players quit on their teams after a bad start? Will King even return to Houston or will he go off to Oklahoma and follow in the footsteps of Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts? Where are we headed with this new twist? I wouldn't be surprised at all if more marquee players in the future decided to shut it down for the year after four rough games to keep a year of eligibility or for a possible transfer opportunity. And that’s not what this rule was about.
2. PRUITT, TAGGART AMONG WORST HIRES IN RECENT MEMORY
We have seen two of the worst hires in recent college football history at two huge programs and things aren’t about to get better anytime soon. I’m talking, of course, about Jeremy Pruitt at Tennessee and Willie Taggart at Florida State. Both coaches are in their second year with the program and fans are already tired of them. Pruitt is quickly making Butch Jones look like a legit coach and Taggart has Seminoles fans quietly (because they will never admit it) pine for the days of Jimbo Fisher.
Can you think of worse hires? I know it’s still early, but think hard. Derek Dooley at Tennessee? Brady Hoke or Rich Rodriguez at Michigan? Steve Sarkisian at USC? Charlie Strong at Texas? None of these were great fits or great hires, but this is getting ridiculous.
There have been many bad hires over the last decade in college football but, honestly, are these the two worst? A career assistant who was about the seventh choice for the Vols job and a man who had a career losing record before he was handed the keys to the Florida State job. We are in the midst of history folks.
3. RANDOM RECRUITING THOUGHTS
Some random recruiting thoughts…
... For as talented as Bryce Young is, USC could be better off without him. The Trojans were able to squeeze 2021 quarterback Jake Garcia into a commitment after Young decommitted and the team's current roster boasts a lot of young quarterback talent. While Young would give Clay Helton or a new coach more options on offense, Garcia could be the better quarterback in the long run. He won’t get as much attention at USC as Young gets at Alabama, but he might be a better fit in Graham Harrell’s offense.
... The Zachary Evans saga will have many more twists and turns but Tank Bigsby is the better running back. If Georgia somehow steals Bigsby away from Auburn to pair him with Kendall Milton, the Bulldogs will be happier than if they landed Evans. It’s just a hunch, of course, but one I am feeling stronger about each day. Bigsby could be the best back in this class.
... Antonio Johnson is a really nice pickup for Texas A&M. The former Tennessee commitment is a big hitter, has great range and will be a ball hawk for the Aggies in the SEC. The middle of the country, places like Missouri and Kansas, is producing more and more impact football players it seems and Johnson could be one of them.
... Oregon got a steal in Georgia defensive end Bradyn Swinson who is still very young (just turned 17) and has a huge frame. This kid could be a massive rush end or grow into a defensive tackle with great athleticism for the Ducks.