OK, I didn’t mind the NCAA's new rule allowing players to play in up to four games and still keep a year of eligibility. I think we have seen it work in a positive fashion for some players like quarterback Kelly Bryant, who lost his starting job to Trevor Lawrence at Clemson. It’s a good rule overall. But when Houston quarterback D’Eriq King and his teammate Keith Corbin decided to shut it down for the season in order to remain eligible in 2020, it became clear that, as usual, the players and coaches were way ahead of the NCAA when it comes to loopholes and how to use the new rule.

The true goal of the rule was for younger players to have an opportunity to get their feet wet or replace injured players without burning a full year of eligibility. Bryant took it to the next level by shutting it down after he lost the job to Lawrence, and I’ve been critical of him for abandoning his teammates for his own selfish needs. But, Bryant is now starting at Missouri, Clemson won a national title and everyone seems happy.

How will King and Corbin explain to their teammates what they are doing? Houston is 1-3 and its best player is essentially throwing his hands up and saying “maybe next year guys.” I guess it’s another example of the selfish world we live in and the generation of players we are covering.



And let’s be real – new head coach Dana Holgersen has a lot to do with this and is either on board with it or perhaps even the mastermind behind it. After all, if the team is going to stink this year, he might as well stock up for next season.

This is a slippery slope for college football and it will be interesting to see how it plays out. Will more and more players quit on their teams after a bad start? Will King even return to Houston or will he go off to Oklahoma and follow in the footsteps of Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts? Where are we headed with this new twist? I wouldn't be surprised at all if more marquee players in the future decided to shut it down for the year after four rough games to keep a year of eligibility or for a possible transfer opportunity. And that’s not what this rule was about.