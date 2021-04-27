DuckSportsAuthority - Three-Point Stance: NFL Draft fits, transfer DL, Super League

Rivals National Columnist Mike Farrell is here with the best first first-round fits in the NFL Draft, the top-10 defensive linemen transfers from the portal and his Super League lineup for college football.

It’s all about the fit, right? That’s how it often goes in the NFL Draft as a great player can sometimes fail in a bad situation while others can propel a team forward. Here are my 10 no-brainer fits for the first round.

1. DB Patrick Surtain, Dallas Cowboys — The Cowboys need help in the defensive backfield and could use an elite shutdown cornerback. Surtain is a perfect fit if he's available at No. 10.

2. OL Penei Sewell, Cincinnati Bengals — Don’t be tempted to add a wide receiver or tight end if they are there, and at least one of the big names will be available there. Joe Burrow can’t complete passes from the ground.

3. WR Ja’Marr Chase, Miami Dolphins — Tua Tagovailoa is your guy for the next many years so give him some catch and run weapons and Chase could be the best player in this draft not named Trevor.

4. TE Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons — Matt Ryan has a few good years left and a weapon like Pitts doesn’t come along often. He’s a better choice than the No. 4 quarterback left on the board even if it is Justin Fields who I like a lot.

5. QB Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars — He has the perfect temperament for a slow rebuild and the talent to make the Jags the Patriots of the Southeast if they have the right management.

6. WR DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles — This just seems like a natural fit to me as I picture him catching a million passes in Philly. The only question is whether he’ll still be available.

7. LB Micah Parsons, Detroit Lions — Parsons is a dynamic linebacker who can play inside or outside and the positional need is great in Detroit.

8. DE Kwity Paye, Minnesota Vikings — Paye is an athletic and dynamic edge rusher and the Vikings need help pressuring the quarterback.

9. RB Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers — Harris is a top-10 overall talent in this draft if it weren’t for the devaluing at the running back position. Get your franchise back, Steelers.

10. QB Justin Fields, San Francisco 49ers — It apparently won’t happen but it should as Fields and that 49ers defense would win Super Bowls.