DuckSportsAuthority - Three-Point Stance: NFL Draft fits, transfer DL, Super League

Three-Point Stance: NFL Draft fits, transfer DL, Super League
Rivals National Columnist Mike Farrell is here with the best first first-round fits in the NFL Draft, the top-10 defensive linemen transfers from the portal and his Super League lineup for college football.
1. TEN NO-BRAINER FIRST-ROUND FITS
It’s all about the fit, right? That’s how it often goes in the NFL Draft as a great player can sometimes fail in a bad situation while others can propel a team forward. Here are my 10 no-brainer fits for the first round.
1. DB Patrick Surtain, Dallas Cowboys — The Cowboys need help in the defensive backfield and could use an elite shutdown cornerback. Surtain is a perfect fit if he's available at No. 10.
2. OL Penei Sewell, Cincinnati Bengals — Don’t be tempted to add a wide receiver or tight end if they are there, and at least one of the big names will be available there. Joe Burrow can’t complete passes from the ground.
3. WR Ja’Marr Chase, Miami Dolphins — Tua Tagovailoa is your guy for the next many years so give him some catch and run weapons and Chase could be the best player in this draft not named Trevor.
4. TE Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons — Matt Ryan has a few good years left and a weapon like Pitts doesn’t come along often. He’s a better choice than the No. 4 quarterback left on the board even if it is Justin Fields who I like a lot.
5. QB Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars — He has the perfect temperament for a slow rebuild and the talent to make the Jags the Patriots of the Southeast if they have the right management.
6. WR DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles — This just seems like a natural fit to me as I picture him catching a million passes in Philly. The only question is whether he’ll still be available.
7. LB Micah Parsons, Detroit Lions — Parsons is a dynamic linebacker who can play inside or outside and the positional need is great in Detroit.
8. DE Kwity Paye, Minnesota Vikings — Paye is an athletic and dynamic edge rusher and the Vikings need help pressuring the quarterback.
9. RB Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers — Harris is a top-10 overall talent in this draft if it weren’t for the devaluing at the running back position. Get your franchise back, Steelers.
10. QB Justin Fields, San Francisco 49ers — It apparently won’t happen but it should as Fields and that 49ers defense would win Super Bowls.
2. THE TOP DEFENSIVE LINE TRANSFER PICK-UPS
I continue my look at the key pickups this cycle from the transfer portal with the defensive linemen today.
1. Big Kat Bryant, UCF — The Auburn transfer can be unleashed at the Group of Five level and finally live up to all his potential.
2. John Ridgeway, Arkansas — From FCS to the SEC Power Five? This kid has a motor that does not stop.
3. Antonio Shelton, Florida — The Gators will get out of him what Penn State almost did as he’s a massive pocket pusher who is starting to emerge as more of a pass rusher.
4. Keion White, Georgia Tech — White is a massive end who had 19 tackles for a loss last season and is just starting to learn how to rush the passer consistently. From Old Dominion to the ACC, he will be very good.
5. Travez Moore, Arizona State — Moore has potential and we are still waiting to see it emerge but ASU should be the right fit as he fell well short at LSU.
6. Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State — He’s not a huge name but he was coveted by a few and Penn State really needs help along the defensive line. Temple transfers have done well in college football.
7. Keir Thomas, Florida State — I like Thomas and the defensive end never broke out at South Carolina but he brings experience and leadership.
8. Joseph Anderson, Purdue — Anderson can play end or tackle and showed a few small flashes at South Carolina.
9. Randy Charlton, Mississippi State — Charlton had off-field issues at UCF but he has Power Five starting talent and can get in passing lanes as well.
10. Ishmael Sopsher, USC — The massive tackle will stuff the run for the Trojans after being pushed out of the rotation at Alabama.
3. THE COLLEGE FOOTBALL SUPER LEAGUE
The European soccer Super League idea was a fun one, right? The talk of it won’t be going away anytime soon and it may be revisited sometime in the future. Could something like that ever happen in college football? Nah, probably not. However, it's fun to think of what it would look like with 15 major programs in one amazing conference.
Here are the 15 programs I would choose, listed in alphabetical order: Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas and USC.
What I find more interesting are the snubs. Here are the big ones:
Oregon — I wanted to put the Ducks in there ahead of teams like Miami and Michigan because they’ve at least made the playoff but they don’t have the same rich tradition as the Hurricanes and Wolverines.
Texas A&M — Win something and we will talk — just anything. I feel that Jimbo Fisher has the Aggies on track for a playoff appearance or more but until that happens no dice.
Nebraska — I shouldn’t have to explain this much. It’s been a long, long time since the Huskers have been relevant nationally and they don’t have the same national appeal as a Miami or Michigan. Local appeal, but not national.
Tennessee — See Nebraska above.
Wisconsin — The Badgers just haven’t gotten over the hump enough to make the cut but someday soon they could bump Michigan out in the Big Ten with more national appeal.
UCF — The only Group of Five team I decided to explain can make a case for being better than Florida, Florida State and Miami in some recent years but it doesn’t have that real national title the others do.