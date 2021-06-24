Three-Point Stance: NIL, underappreciated players, Illinois Mt. Rushmore

Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell ’s Three-Point Stance is here with a preview of serious issues that could arise down the road due to NIL, a list of 10 more underappreciated players since 2000 and his Mt. Rushmore of Illinois football.

Name, Image and Likeness is coming to your favorite program and it will change college football in many predictable and unpredictable ways. Here are some things that I feel will become common in the future thanks to this massive change to the sport.

Lawsuits – Players will be promised one thing by colleges in regards to their earning potential and when it doesn’t happen... Bam! Lawsuit. Have you ever seen a quarterback sue a school over being named the backup? Well, get ready. Restricting my earnings ability by not playing me is going to be a thing.

Transfer portal increase – Some say the portal will be less crowded because of the NIL changes and some think it will be more crowded as a result. Personally, I see it becoming more active as promises and expectations aren’t met and players look for a new home to make their name and some money. Some feel existing deals with companies at their current program could keep players in place a bit more but I assume all agreements will have a transfer/exit clause. You can’t sell tires in Athens, Ga. when you’re in Columbus, Ohio.

Players sitting out – The three-year NFL rule could change in the next decade but until then players will sit out even more than ever. But wait, the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams is supposed to help this, right? It will, but players making money on NIL might cause them to re-think injury and such. If they are a big enough star they can still profit off their name. Jadeveon Clowney might have been more apt to skip his third year in college with some serious money in his pocket.

Agents in college football – This isn’t a bad thing as players will now be able to sign deals with player agents and marketing firms. But it will be another voice in their ear and certainly college coaches don’t want agents scouting and courting their players. They want them focused on the work ahead. But this will become commonplace probably as early as July 1.

Player-coach disputes – The balance of power is all with the college coaches right now but that can change. Will we see a player sit out a game due to a disagreement with their coach because they now have a source of income? It won’t be common but it could happen. Remember these are young men and a little bit of money seems like a lot at that age and can lead to some different decisions.

Locker room disruption – OK, so the quarterback has three big deals and is raking in the money. Meanwhile, the offensive line has nothing. Would it affect their drive to protect him? Would CB2 on the team be jealous of CB1 as he gets better deals and more attention? There is already jealousy on college football teams, trust me. Add in money and you might have more.

Conflicts of interest – What happens if a college program has an apparel contract with NIKE, but the star quarterback strikes a deal with adidas? I have no idea, and neither does anyone else.