DuckSportsAuthority - Three-Point Stance: Pac-12 snapshot, decommits, impressive feats

Three-Point Stance is here with a breakdown of Pac-12 recruiting so far, a look at some of the biggest decommitments of 2021 and a version of I’m Impressed.

FACT OR FICTION: Georgia has the best defense in the country

Let’s continue the 2021 recruiting snapshot with the Pac-12, where the Oregon Ducks rule the roost.

Dominant Team: Oregon — There is zero doubt about who the big-dog in the Pac-12 is and it’s not USC. Oregon has taken the reigns and Mario Cristobal has emerged as one of the top recruiters in the country and could make a run at No. 1 overall in 2021.

Biggest Recruiting Get: QB Sam Huard, Washington — Washington couldn’t let the smooth lefty get out of state and he’s a great fit for what the Huskies want to do on offense down the line with his quick release.

Biggest Recruiting Get II: QB Ty Thompson, Oregon — Thompson is a big, physical quarterback who could be a Justin Herbert talent down the line for the Ducks.

Biggest recruiting Loss: LB Raesjon Davis, LSU — Davis headed to the SEC early and never looked back and this is yet another high-level California native to choose to pursue a national title outside the state.

On The Come Up: Arizona State — The Sun Devils are No. 3 in the conference behind Oregon and USC and are doing a very good job in California. If they can keep some top prospects home, they will be dangerous.

Slowing Down: Stanford — Academics are an issue but what has happened here? Eleven commitments and a star average under three won’t get it done.

Steady Eddie: Cal — One thing you can count on in the Pac-12 recently is that Cal will finish somewhere in the middle of the conference and that’s where they are headed in 2021 as well.

As Expected: USC — Last year was an anomaly as USC is back in the national top-five and should be able to close with a class no lower than top-10.

Must Keep: DE Korey Foreman — Foreman committed to Clemson and then backed off that pledge and now he looks ready to choose LSU or Georgia. USC got a recent visit, so that’s helps. It can’t let another five-star leave.

Out of State Grab: WR Troy Franklin, Oregon — Franklin is a dynamic talent and another elite prospect that the Ducks have pulled out of California who will make a quick impact.

Out of State Grab II: WR Quay Davis, USC — Texas kind of pushed him out of its class, but that doesn’t mean he’s not a big-time talent and get for USC. He has a great ceiling.

In State Keep: TE Jermaine Terry, Cal — Terry is a guy who can stretch the field and will be a big-time weapon for Cal in-line or flexed out.

In State Keep II: LB Keith Brown, Oregon — Brown is another big body added to the linebacker corps for Oregon and will complement Justin Flowe and Noah Sewell well.

New Coach Crootin’: Jimmy Lake at Washington has things rolling along well with a small class of 15 with a good average star rating. Now if he can only close on in-state five-stars JT Tuimoloau and Emeka Egbuka.

Hot Seat Recruiting: Clay Helton at USC is in trouble even with a short season and he had better be close to perfect. Recruiting is up, but 2020 was an embarrassment.