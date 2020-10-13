DuckSportsAuthority - Three-Point Stance: Pac-12 snapshot, decommits, impressive feats

Three-Point Stance: Pac-12 snapshot, decommits, impressive feats
Three-Point Stance is here with a breakdown of Pac-12 recruiting so far, a look at some of the biggest decommitments of 2021 and a version of I’m Impressed.
1. PAC-12 RECRUITING SNAPSHOT
Let’s continue the 2021 recruiting snapshot with the Pac-12, where the Oregon Ducks rule the roost.
Dominant Team: Oregon — There is zero doubt about who the big-dog in the Pac-12 is and it’s not USC. Oregon has taken the reigns and Mario Cristobal has emerged as one of the top recruiters in the country and could make a run at No. 1 overall in 2021.
Biggest Recruiting Get: QB Sam Huard, Washington — Washington couldn’t let the smooth lefty get out of state and he’s a great fit for what the Huskies want to do on offense down the line with his quick release.
Biggest Recruiting Get II: QB Ty Thompson, Oregon — Thompson is a big, physical quarterback who could be a Justin Herbert talent down the line for the Ducks.
Biggest recruiting Loss: LB Raesjon Davis, LSU — Davis headed to the SEC early and never looked back and this is yet another high-level California native to choose to pursue a national title outside the state.
On The Come Up: Arizona State — The Sun Devils are No. 3 in the conference behind Oregon and USC and are doing a very good job in California. If they can keep some top prospects home, they will be dangerous.
Slowing Down: Stanford — Academics are an issue but what has happened here? Eleven commitments and a star average under three won’t get it done.
Steady Eddie: Cal — One thing you can count on in the Pac-12 recently is that Cal will finish somewhere in the middle of the conference and that’s where they are headed in 2021 as well.
As Expected: USC — Last year was an anomaly as USC is back in the national top-five and should be able to close with a class no lower than top-10.
Must Keep: DE Korey Foreman — Foreman committed to Clemson and then backed off that pledge and now he looks ready to choose LSU or Georgia. USC got a recent visit, so that’s helps. It can’t let another five-star leave.
Out of State Grab: WR Troy Franklin, Oregon — Franklin is a dynamic talent and another elite prospect that the Ducks have pulled out of California who will make a quick impact.
Out of State Grab II: WR Quay Davis, USC — Texas kind of pushed him out of its class, but that doesn’t mean he’s not a big-time talent and get for USC. He has a great ceiling.
In State Keep: TE Jermaine Terry, Cal — Terry is a guy who can stretch the field and will be a big-time weapon for Cal in-line or flexed out.
In State Keep II: LB Keith Brown, Oregon — Brown is another big body added to the linebacker corps for Oregon and will complement Justin Flowe and Noah Sewell well.
New Coach Crootin’: Jimmy Lake at Washington has things rolling along well with a small class of 15 with a good average star rating. Now if he can only close on in-state five-stars JT Tuimoloau and Emeka Egbuka.
Hot Seat Recruiting: Clay Helton at USC is in trouble even with a short season and he had better be close to perfect. Recruiting is up, but 2020 was an embarrassment.
2. TEN BIG DECOMMITMENTS
The decommitment of LB Braden Jennings from Florida State and ATH Billy Bowman from Texas are huge ones as they were massive in-state gets. But where do they rank nationally? Here are 10 big ones.
ATH Billy Bowman — This is a killer as not only could Bowman play offense, defense and impact the return game, but he’s also likely headed to Oklahoma. Ouch.
LB Braden Jennings — The ‘Noles have little to cheer about these days and losing an in-state four-star like Jennings just makes things worse.
DE Korey Foreman — Clemson had him and lost him in a rare decommitment for Dabo Swinney. It doesn’t look like he’s coming back.
DE Tunmise Adeleye — Ohio State had a commitment from the talented five-star DE from Texas but now they are pretty much out of the picture.
LB Terrence Lewis — Florida had the talented linebacker committed but the Vols swooped in and have held on.
QB Drake Maye — Maye was committed to Alabama, so it’s a huge deal for North Carolina that it was able to flip him and keep him home.
DB Latrell McCutchin — Another Alabama decommitment on this list, McCutchin is headed to Oklahoma.
QB Jalen Milroe — Alabama, as always, rebounds well and stole Milroe away from Texas a few months after losing Maye. This could be a big upgrade.
WR Quay Davis — Davis left the Longhorns as sort of a mutual agreement but now that Bowman is gone and others are losing interest, they sure would like to have him in this class I would imagine.
DB Jordan Hancock — Another Clemson decommitment? Wow. Ohio State did a great job here. His mom’s improving health helped.
3. I'M IMPRESSED WITH...
OK, I already do Correct Me If I’m Wrong in this column often, but what about this one? I’m Impressed With begins now...
I’m Impressed With the job that Sam Pittman is doing at Arkansas. This is a team that wants to compete and believes. That has happened much earlier than I thought.
I’m Impressed With the way Pittman has handled himself after clearly being screwed out of a win against Auburn.
I’m Impressed With Eli Drinkwitz at Missouri and his offensive mind. He coached under Gus Malzahn in high school in Arkansas and will quickly surpass him as a play caller in the SEC.
I’m Impressed With Kyle Pitts but who isn’t? I said he was the best TE in the country back at the end of last season but I didn’t expect domination like this.
I’m Impressed With the Georgia defense and the job Dan Lanning has done. I knew they’d be good, but they are absolutely flying to the football.
I’m Impressed With Jeff Halfley and the job he’s doing at Boston College. He’s completely changed the locker room and it shows on the field with a positive and confident team.
I’m Impressed With the Tennessee Volunteers despite the loss to Georgia as Jeremy Pruitt has this team playing so much better on defense than in recent years.
I’m Impressed With how quickly Mack Brown has turned things around at North Carolina. This is remarkable.
I’m Impressed With the ridiculous depth of defensive talent at Clemson. The offense gets the focus but this defense is second only to Georgia.
I’m Impressed With the patience of Najee Harris not only on the field with his running style but for waiting so long for a season that looks to be special.
I’m Impressed With Kendall Milton at Georgia. He looks like the next running back star.
I’m Impressed With Tank Bigsby at Auburn and am already kicking myself for allowing a drop from five-stars. This is not the indecisive runner we saw last season. He’s a beast.