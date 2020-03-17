Three-Point Stance: Pac-12 weight room; top 2022 prospects; playmakers
Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three Point Stance is measuring the strength of the teams in the Pac-12 on and off the field, looks at some big-time 2022 prospects on offense to keep an eye on and makes the top 10 returning playmakers to college football.
1. The Pac-12 weight room.
Let’s continue the weight room analogy with the Pac-12 and see who’s killing it and who should be run out of the gym.
POWER LIFTERS
Oregon — The only program that truly makes me feel confident in the conference is Oregon and it will be a national title contender.
STRONG AND STEADY
Utah — The Utes are a couple of pieces away from being a consistent playoff contender and you know it will always be good.
USC — This was a tough one. USC has been up and down and below their usual standards when it comes to on field results and recruiting, but we all know they will be in the mix every season.
Washington — The Huskies have a new coach and fell short of expectations last season but this is a roster loaded with talent.
ON THE COME UP
Arizona State — I questioned the hire of Herm Edwards as many did but he has the program going in the right direction.
Cal — Cal doesn’t get noticed much but they have a solid team and have been very good on defense.
NEEDS MORE GYM TIME
Stanford — Stanford is usually strong and steady and a competitor in the conference but everything fell apart last year so they have some changes to make.
Oregon State — I’ve been impressed with Jonathan Smith and the progress he has made with the Beavers, but more work needs to be done.
Washington State — Mike Leach is gone and things didn’t go that well last year, so it could be on the down slide.
WEAKLINGS
UCLA — Can Chip Kelly turn things around at UCLA? Neither recruiting or results on the field are looking good, as Kelly's tenure has been the worst two-year stretch at UCLA since World War II.
Colorado — Mel Tucker bailed and the Buffs have it rough when it comes to recruiting geographically.
Arizona — Kevin Sumlin has done nothing for the program so far and it appears to be the weakest overall team in the league.
2. Sneak preview for class of 2022
The class of 2022 is starting to blow up with offers and we will be releasing our first 100 to watch soon. Here are some offensive guys that have my attention.
QB Gunner Stockton — I really like this kid as he does so many things well and he will keep the high level quarterback tradition in Georgia alive and well.
RB Raleek Brown — He’s a speed back with surprising toughness as well. He’s small but he’s dynamic and fun to watch.
WR Luther Burden — Burden has good size and he’s an excellent route runner who is just starting to hit his stride and he could be a monster in this class.
OT Kameron Dewberry — Dewberry is a massive kid who could play tackle or guard at the next level and already looks college-ready physically.
OT Julian Armella — Armella is a massive tackle prospect who is so strong he just throws people around. I love his aggression and nasty disposition.
QB Maalik Murphy — Murphy is a big quarterback with a live arm who can make the tough throws outside the hash marks and throws well on the run.
WR Tetairoa McMillan — McMillan has really great hands and makes a ton of plays in traffic.
3. The most dynamic returning players in college football
Now that I’ve gone through each position when it comes to the best returning players to college football it’s time for some new lists based on that. Today I give you the most dynamic playmakers in 2020.
1. Ja'Marr Chase, LSU — There is no one in the country who is more dynamic than Chase, I don’t care who the LSU quarterback is this season.
2. Devonta Smith, Alabama — Smith is a long-ball threat on every play and is a touchdown waiting to happen.
3. Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State — Those who haven’t seen him enough won’t get it, but just watch him go again this season.
4. Najee Harris, Alabama — Harris is so impressive not only as a runner in space but as a receiver that he’s a highlight-film regular.
5. Travis Etienne, Clemson — When Etienne is No 5 on this list, you know there are some exciting players. He should get more touches this season , which could be scary.
6. Rondale Moore, Purdue — Moore is coming back from an injury-riddled season but there is no one more dynamic up north.
7. Jaylen Waddle, Alabama — Waddle is third on his own team? Yep. Alabama is loaded.
8. Javian Hawkins, Louisville — Hawkins is fun to watch and should eat up the ACC once again this season.
9. Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State — Wallace is coming back from injury but he’s so fun to watch. And yes, Oklahoma State has two on the list.
10. George Pickens, Georgia — Pickens just started to show what he could do last season and will be unstoppable this year.