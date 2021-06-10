Three-Point Stance: Portal comparisons; underappreciated players; coaches

1. COMPARING TRANSFERS AT THE SAME POSITION AS RIVAL SCHOOLS

Keilan Robinson (AP Images)

*****

2. MORE UNDERAPPRECIATED PLAYERS SINCE 2000

Royce Freeman (AP Images)

Let’s keep on rolling with the underappreciated college stars since the year 2000. Here's my next group of 10: DE Vic Beasley, Clemson - After barely playing as a freshman, Beasley tallied 48 tackles for loss and 30 sacks over three dominant seasons. A two-time consensus All-American, Beasley's junior season was patently absurd: He had 13 sacks and 22.5 TFL in 12 games despite being constantly double-teamed. RB Royce Freeman, Oregon - With more than 6,400 yards from scrimmage and 64 TDs, Freeman was a dominant force during all four of his years in Eugene. One of the forgotten great backs of the past 20 years, Freeman had game-breaking speed and exceptional elusiveness. S Jim Leonhard, Wisconsin - A walk-on from tiny Tony, Wisconsin (population 113), Leonhard rewrote the record-books in Madison. He had 11 INTs as a sophomore in 2002, and finished his career with 21 picks, good for fifth all time. The three-time All-American was also one of the best punt returners in the country, averaging 12.8 yards per return while also adding three TDs for his career. OL Robert Gallery, Iowa - In a place known for churning out offensive linemen, Gallery was one of the best to wear the Hawkeye uniform. Gallery was a road grader with a mean streak at left tackle, and he was a unanimous All-American and Outland Trophy winner as a senior in 2003. DL Glenn Dorsey, LSU - While LSU is known as DBU (and rightfully so), there have been more than a few outstanding DLs who have come out of Baton Rouge. But Dorsey's 2007 senior season is probably the best of the bunch. The unanimous All-American won the Nagurski, Outland, Lott and Lombardi trophies and was the SEC's Defensive Player of the Year in a landslide. LB Luke Kuechly, Boston College – He has received plenty of attention in the NFL for the Carolina Panthers, but his college stats are remarkable. He had 532 tackles in just three seasons at Boston College and seven interceptions, including two for touchdowns. He led the NCAA in tackles in both 2010 and 2011 and holds the NCAA record for most overall tackles. Imagine if he played a fourth season? DB Carlos Rogers, Auburn – After a freshman All American year, he won the Thorpe Award in 2004 in leading the team to an undefeated season. He had size and he played hurt and was clearly a team leader for one of the best Auburn teams ever. QB Brad Smith, Missouri – Smith was an amazing dual threat for Missouri, throwing for more than 2,000 yards in three of his four seasons and rushing for 1,000 more in three different seasons as well. He was the first player in Division I-A history to pass for 8,000 yards and rush for 4,000 more in a career. OL Rodney Hudson, Florida State – Hudson was the most decorated offensive lineman in FSU history by the end of his career, and he won numerous ACC and All American honors. He played at the tail end of the Bobby Bowden era and was one of the main reasons the Seminoles won 10 games in Jimbo Fisher’s first season. He was as reliable as they come. DE Tamba Hali, Penn State – Hali was dominant for Penn State and led the Nittany Lions to an Orange Bowl win in 2005 with 17 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. He had 64 tackles that season with four pass breakups. He was a consensus All-American and had one of the most dominant seasons of that decade.

*****

3. MORE TOP COACHES' STRENGTHS AND WEAKNESSES

Brian Kelly (AP Images)