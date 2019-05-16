Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with five burning questions heading into rankings meetings next week, a look at coaches on the hot seats and a hat-tip to the job that Mario Cristobal is doing as Oregon .

The Rivals.com analyst team will meet about the 2020 rankings next week and there are several key questions that will be answered in the coming days. These are the biggest ones to me:

Who will be the new five-stars? We already have 26 five-stars in the class of 2020 and we usually range between 30-35 each year, so there isn’t a ton of wiggle room. Or will the 2020 class end up finishing with 40 five-stars? All of those are questions that won’t be answered until January, but it’s certainly something to track moving forward. Can wide receiver Demond Demas, a Texas A&M commitment I like a lot, earn that fifth star? What about Georgia offensive line commitments Broderick Jones and Tate Ratledge? There are a few in range that could make a move up. I don’t think there will be a ton but we'll see.

Who will lose a fifth star? Prospects such as Johnny Wilson and McKinnley Jackson have a lot of talent and a running back like Marshawn Lloyd has a high ceiling, but are they living up to five-star status? There will be some debates after camp season on some prospects we may have overshot on.

Who will be the top cornerback? At one point we were sure that Kelee Ringo was going to take over as the top cornerback in the country and then we saw Elias Ricks dominate once again in 7-on-7. Which one will be the guy? This could be a debate we have many times after last year where it was easily Derek Stingley Jr. last year.

Who will be the top defensive end? The 2020 class is loaded when it comes to defensive ends and we have quite a battle at the top. Will it be Bryan Bresee, the Clemson commitment who could also be a defensive tackle, or how about Sav’ell Smalls who could be a linebacker as well? It’s amazing to me that Jordan Burch, who I like as a top-five player nationally, is No. 4 at defensive end this year behind Bresee, Smalls and Myles Murphy. There could be some shifting going on at defensive end.

How will the wide receiver battle play out? Julian Fleming is No. 1 at receiver right now while Rakim Jarrett is a close No. 2, but what about Demas if he moves up or how about Wilson if he doesn’t fall? It’s a good wide receiver class for depth and many guys can make a case to be No. 1. It’s always the toughest position to rank.