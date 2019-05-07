Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with a look at some recent commitments and how they impact their teams, Clemson’s excellent out-of-state recruiting and some small classes that have some star power.

As usual during this time of year there have been numerous commitments across the country. Here are some of the ones that impressed me and why.

OL Altrique Barlow, TCU – Barlow is a powerful road grader with great size who is a nice get out of Virginia for TCU.

RB Demarkus Bowman, Clemson – Another five-star for Clemson, ho hum. Bowman is a powerful runner with speed who can also catch the ball. This is a huge recruiting win over Florida, his longtime leader.

OT Jimmy Christ, Virginia – Christ has a great frame and plenty of room to fill out and he’s so long he’ll be tough to get around at the college level. This is a great in-state pickup for the Cavaliers.

DE Fadil Diggs, Texas A&M – The Aggies came all the way to Jersey to land a talented and long defensive end who can get after the passer. This is another example of a team recruiting nationally.

LB A.J. Mathis, Miami – Mathis isn’t the biggest linebacker in the world but he’s fast and sudden and covers a ton of ground.

LB Jayion McCluster, Florida State – McCluster is a hitter who covers a lot of space and can add weight. We have him as an inside linebacker but he’s athletic enough to play outside or inside.

OT Aaryn Parks, Penn State – Parks is an athletic tackle who can add good weight to his frame and has good technique. Another good commitment for Penn State as they put together a really nice class.

CB Andru Phillips, Kentucky – Another nice out-of-state get for Kentucky in Phillips who has good size and can grow into a safety if needed as well.

QB Evan Prater, Cincinnati – Prater has a very high ceiling as a tall, skinny dual-threat who is a good fit for the Bearcats offense. He could be a guy who emerges as a talent higher than his ranking down the line.

OL Josh Priebe, Northwestern – Priebe has tackle size and a guard’s mentality so he could play either at the next level and is a big pull for Northwestern over some bigger programs.

CB Myles Slusher, Oregon – The Ducks are recruiting well around the country and went into Oklahoma for Slusher, who has length and is very instinctive.

LB Antoine Sampah, LSU – The Tigers are recruiting so well out of state it’s one of the storylines of the 2020 class. Sampah was a surprise from Virginia heading to LSU but with Devin White going so high in the draft you can see what they are selling.

ATH Drew Sanders, Alabama – A nice flip from Oklahoma and another bit of a muscle flex from Nick Saban and company. He can play many positions but I see him as a rush end with excellent athleticism.

OL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern – Skornonski and Priebe are a great 1-2 punch at offensive line and his ceiling is very, very high. He’s one of those undersized linemen who is athletic and that we could hear big things from down the road.

QB D.J. Uiagalelei, Clemson – The No. 1 player in the country and the No. 1 quarterback in the country chooses Clemson. Sound familiar? Uiagalelei is not Trevor Lawrence but he’s a great player in his own right.

WR Malachi Wideman, Florida State – Wideman wants to play both football and basketball at FSU and obviously has great hops as a receiver.

QB Eli Williams, TCU -- A powerful dual threat quarterback with a live arm who is hard to tackle, he will fit in nicely at TCU.

QB Beau Allen, Kentucky -- Allen is a heady quarterback with good accuracy and a strong arm and it will be interesting to see how he fits in Kentucky's offense after so many dual threats.

RB Dominic Richardson, TCU -- A tall, filled out running back Richardson can bowl over people and has good receiving skills.

DE Rylie Mills, Notre Dame — big defensive end who could play tackle at the next level and is scheme versatile. Great get for Notre Dame.