DuckSportsAuthority - Three-Point Stance: Top ACC players, coaching changes, recruiting

National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with the top 10 players in the ACC, some programs that need a coaching reboot in a big way and five programs who could replace fallen powers in recruiting.

Ok let’s move on to the ACC and rank the top 10 players in that conference regardless of position.

1. QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson — When healthy, there is no doubt that Lawrence is the best player in the country.

2. QB Sam Howell, North Carolina — Howell does a remarkable job behind a very average offensive line. He doesn’t get the attention he deserves.

3. OL Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech — He could be taken right behind Penei Sewell in the NFL Draft. Darrisaw is that good.

4. RB Javante Williams, North Carolina — Even as part of a two-headed monster at RB, Williams is an absolute touchdown machine.

5. QB D’Eriq King, Miami — King has been the difference maker for Miami with his running ability and how he extends plays.

6. RB Travis Etienne, Clemson — His stats have been impressive as always and his stock is still high despite a couple of fumbles.

7. LB Payton Wilson, NC State — You probably haven’t heard of Wilson but he’s the backbone of the Wolfpack defense and makes plays in all aspects of the game.

8. QB Ian Book, Notre Dame — He’s been very efficient and has made very few mistakes, which is why Notre Dame is unbeaten.

9. DL Rashad Weaver, Pitt — Weaver always seems to be in the opposing team's offensive backfield and has emerged as much as anyone this season.

10. WR Amari Rodgers, Clemson — Rodgers has quietly been the go-to guy for Clemson this season. He is having a monster year.