DuckSportsAuthority - Three-Point Stance: Top ACC players, coaching changes, recruiting

Three-Point Stance: Top ACC players, coaching changes, recruiting
National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with the top 10 players in the ACC, some programs that need a coaching reboot in a big way and five programs who could replace fallen powers in recruiting.
*****
*****
1. THE TOP 10 PLAYERS IN THE ACC
Ok let’s move on to the ACC and rank the top 10 players in that conference regardless of position.
1. QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson — When healthy, there is no doubt that Lawrence is the best player in the country.
2. QB Sam Howell, North Carolina — Howell does a remarkable job behind a very average offensive line. He doesn’t get the attention he deserves.
3. OL Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech — He could be taken right behind Penei Sewell in the NFL Draft. Darrisaw is that good.
4. RB Javante Williams, North Carolina — Even as part of a two-headed monster at RB, Williams is an absolute touchdown machine.
5. QB D’Eriq King, Miami — King has been the difference maker for Miami with his running ability and how he extends plays.
6. RB Travis Etienne, Clemson — His stats have been impressive as always and his stock is still high despite a couple of fumbles.
7. LB Payton Wilson, NC State — You probably haven’t heard of Wilson but he’s the backbone of the Wolfpack defense and makes plays in all aspects of the game.
8. QB Ian Book, Notre Dame — He’s been very efficient and has made very few mistakes, which is why Notre Dame is unbeaten.
9. DL Rashad Weaver, Pitt — Weaver always seems to be in the opposing team's offensive backfield and has emerged as much as anyone this season.
10. WR Amari Rodgers, Clemson — Rodgers has quietly been the go-to guy for Clemson this season. He is having a monster year.
2. FIVE PROGRAMS THAT HAVE TO MAKE A CHANGE
It’s time for a coaching reboot at many programs, some obvious and some not so obvious. Here are five that have to make a change.
Texas — This is a no-brainer if the Longhorns can get Urban Meyer. If they can get Matt Campbell or someone similar, they should make a move on Tom Herman. There is no excuse for the very average seasons Texas has had under Herman.
Michigan — Jim Harbaugh has been solid and his record doesn’t warrant a change but we all want Michigan to be a national power again and that's not happening under Harbaugh.
Auburn — It’s time to move on from Gus Malazahn as the offense is simply too annoying to watch anymore. Take a chance on a better offensive mind.
Tennessee — It’s pretty clear the Jeremy Pruitt era isn’t going in the right direction and it’s doubtful that the Volunteers will right the ship next year. Maybe it’s time to jump on a hot coaching name before the coaching carousel gets crazy next year.
Arizona — Kevin Sumlin is 9-18 at Arizona and there is nothing positive to hold onto right now.
3. PROGRAMS THAT CAN MAKE A PUSH
Programs like Florida State, Michigan, Texas and other superpowers have been down in recent years. In some cases it’s a disaster (Seminoles) and in other spots it’s about getting the right coach (Texas). But what programs can rise up and take their usual spot at the top of their conferences? Here are five.
ACC — North Carolina — Florida State is down and showing no sign of life so someone has to step up and become a perennial power. Miami could be that team but I like what North Carolina is doing.
Big Ten — Wisconsin — Michigan and Penn State are down and we don’t know how long that will last so the Badgers can step in here and be No. 2 in the Big Ten under Graham Mertz.
SEC — Texas A&M — LSU is down and Georgia and Florida have had their moments but how about Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies stepping up to be a power? It would be well overdue.
Big 12 — Iowa State — Oklahoma will be good for the foreseeable future, but why can’t the Cyclones push for a playoff spot if they keep Matt Campbell?
Pac-12 — Oregon — Some may say the Ducks have already taken over but clearly more steps need to be taken to unseat USC as the team out west.