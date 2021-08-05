Three-Point Stance: Underachievers, offensive sleepers, Purdue

Rivals National Columnist Mike Farrell is here with five programs that should be embarrassed they can’t make the playoff, 10 offensive players who don’t get enough attention and he continues his look at the Mount Rushmore for schools since 1980 with Purdue.

1. CALLING OUT UNDERACHIEVERS

Bevo has not been impressed with his football team recently. (Adam Maya-TrojanSports.com)

Ok it’s time to call some people out. Even though the rain has stopped in New England for the most part I still find myself a bit cranky, at least today. And it makes me mad that these teams haven’t made the playoff yet even though it started in 2014. It’s embarrassing. 1. Texas — With the state of Texas to recruit and a big brand, it’s just downright awful that the Longhorns haven’t even sniffed the playoff. And one 10-win season since the playoff began? That’s horrendous. 2. USC — You should be owning the state of California in recruiting and that alone should lead to a playoff berth yet Washington and Oregon have been and the Trojans still fall short. Horrible. 3. Miami — Clemson is in the way but it’s not like that's been the issue. South Florida is the most fertile recruiting territory in the country and still the ‘Canes lose to at least two less talented teams every season. 4. Michigan — C’mon, Jim Harbaugh. You went to a Super Bowl and you can’t sniff the playoff with a national brand? That’s awful. 5. Texas A&M — I am high on the Aggies' future but let’s be real — the move to the SEC has meant better recruiting and not much else.

2. UNDERAPPRECIATED OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

Tyler Badie (Getty Images)

3. THE MOUNT RUSHMORE OF PURDUE FOOTBALL

Drew Brees (Getty Images)