Thursday Roundup: This Week in Recruiting

This week offered a little bit of everything on the Oregon recruiting trail — big-name visits, future stars making early impressions, and some needed pushback on the negativity that too often creeps into the recruiting discourse. Through it all, a central theme kept surfacing: Oregon is playing the long game — with clarity, culture, and confidence.

“The best programs don’t need to throw shade — they have enough sun of their own.”

Earlier in the week, I wrote about one of the more frustrating undercurrents in recruiting — the reliance on negative pitches. It’s not new, but it’s become louder in some circles. The myth that Oregon is “getting back on its feet” continues to pop up, often pushed by rival staffs more interested in tearing others down than building anything real themselves.

Let’s be clear: Oregon hasn’t needed to “get back on its feet” because it’s never fallen off. Since 2007, the Ducks have posted nine or more wins in 13 of 15 full seasons. That’s better than USC. Better than Washington. Better than Stanford. And all the “down year” narratives conveniently ignore consistent Top 10 recruiting classes, elite development, and a brand that travels coast to coast.

If a coach’s first message to a recruit is about why they shouldn’t pick another school — whether it’s location, weather, or some outdated perception — that’s not a pitch; it’s a deflection. Recruits see through that. They want authenticity, opportunity, and a place that feels like home. Oregon is offering all three — and they’re doing it with substance, not salesmanship.

And nowhere was that more evident than this past weekend.

With spring practice in full swing and Marcus Mariota back on campus, the buzz in Eugene was already high. But it was the visitor list that turned heads — arguably one of the strongest weekends Oregon’s had under Dan Lanning. Five-star EDGE Anthony Jones made a surprise visit. Committed playmakers like Tony Cumberland and Dutch Horisk were back in town helping to set the tone. And uncommitted talents like Immanuel Iheanacho and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt moved the needle in a big way.

Dixon-Wyatt’s recruitment is shaping up as a true Oregon vs. Ohio State battle — and this weekend felt like the Ducks making their move. Meanwhile, Iheanacho, a top offensive line target who’s been weighing staying close to home, left Eugene with plenty to think about. These weren’t just photo ops. They were real conversations, real connections, and real momentum.

What stood out most, though, wasn’t just who visited — it was who helped host. Recruits like Tradarian Ball, Kodi Greene, and Tristan Phillips didn’t just show up; they bought in. Their presence sent a message: this is a program where commits stay committed and help build something bigger than themselves.

That’s part of the reason why Kendre Harrison’s commitment — the nation’s No. 1 tight end — was so impactful. When Harrison shut things down early in March, it wasn’t just a headline grab. It sent ripples across the 2026 class. It elevated Oregon’s credibility nationally and opened doors for new conversations. But it also closed a few — including with Brock Harris, a highly regarded tight end with Oregon roots.

Harris’s recruitment felt like one that should go Oregon’s way — strong visits, childhood connection, all the boxes checked. But sometimes, the quieter cues speak louder than the headlines. His plan to take a two-year religious mission pushes his enrollment to 2028, so the story isn’t over — but for now, the Ducks have pivoted.

Interestingly, Harris’s situation intersects with Oregon’s quarterback board. Right now, it’s down to Jared Curtis and Ryder Lyons in the 2026 class. Curtis is choosing between Oregon and Georgia soon, and while the Ducks have done everything right, beating Georgia is never easy. If Curtis heads East, Oregon’s in a great spot with Lyons — though BYU is lurking, and Harris has reportedly been talking with Lyons about teaming up in Provo. It’s a layered race, but Oregon’s approach remains steady.

That balance — between immediate targets and long-term planning — defined another big piece of Oregon’s week: the steady stream of spring visitors. Midweek names like RB Caden Waye, ATH Nasir Rankin, WR Anthony Henderson, and EDGE Hudson Dunn aren’t just intriguing talents — they’re early evaluations that show how deep the Ducks are diving.

Waye’s sophomore tape is eye-opening. Rankin is an explosive multi-sport athlete with the kind of upside you can’t teach. Dunn is already a head-to-head battle with Michigan, and getting him back on campus is a strong sign. And Henderson is one to monitor as the wide receiver board continues to expand.

This coming weekend, 2026 CB Khary Adams will get a very important impression. His elite track times are one thing — but the polish and physicality in his game already? That’s what separates him. And among the 2027s, two names stand out: DL Elija Harmon and EDGE Ty Tautolo. Harmon’s been on radars for a while, and Oregon is very much in that fight with USC and UCLA. Tautolo, meanwhile, is raw but fits Oregon’s mold perfectly — high motor, long frame, relentless drive.

Then there’s Lex Mailangi — the 2027 offensive lineman from Mater Dei who came away from Eugene absolutely buzzing. “The hospitality, the family feel, the intensity — that’s what stood out,” he said. Watching practice sealed it: “To see and experience how it would be if I went there first-hand was amazing. As of right now they’re at the top in my recruitment.”

Mailangi isn’t deciding anytime soon, and both Tennessee and Alabama are in the mix. But this visit mattered. Oregon is setting the tone early — again.

If there’s a takeaway from this week, it’s this: Oregon isn’t just chasing stars. They’re cultivating culture, building depth, and playing the long game with intentionality. Whether it’s flipping narratives, hosting elite talent, or planting seeds for future classes, the Ducks continue to prove that in recruiting — as in football — the field tells the real story.

