News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-02 10:57:37 -0600') }} football Edit

Top 2021 LB Keith Brown talks Oregon pledge

Keith Brown
Keith Brown
Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
@adamgorney
Recruiting Analyst

Keith Brown has taken multiple visits to Oregon, loved every one of them and even though he’s just finishing up his junior season, he knew what to do next.So after his most recent trip to Eugene, t...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}