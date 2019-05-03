Top 2022 QB Maalik Murphy planning two SEC trips
IRVINE, Calif. - Maalik Murphy has a chance to become one of the top 2022 quarterbacks nationally and many serious programs are already coming after him.The Gardena (Calif.) Serra standout said las...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news