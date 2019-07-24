With the dead period ending and rankings updates around the corner, now is a perfect time to take a look at the top uncommitted prospects at each position. Quarterbacks and running backs already went under the microscope and today we take a closer look at the wide receivers and tight ends. Here is a summary of where the recruitment of these prospects stand heading into their senior seasons. MORE: Top 2020 uncommitted QBs | RBs CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Position | Team | State

*****

Arik Gilbert (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Top contenders: Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama Recruiting outlook: Gilbert’s recruitment is a very tight battle between SEC foes. Tennessee holds a commitment from Harrison Bailey, Gilbert's quarterback at Marrietta, and the Vols are telling Gilbert he’d be used more as a wide receiver than a tight end. Georgia may have a slight lead though because they desperately need tight ends and have made it clear they will be used early and often. Alabama is also in the mix but Tennessee and Georgia are the likely destinations. Farrell’s take: I’m sticking with Georgia here even though I’m sure it’s tempting to play with Bailey and try to be a big receiver at Tennessee. Gilbert wants to see how Georgia uses the tight end this season but even if they don’t utilize the position that well, I still think he stays home and plays for the Bulldogs.

*****

Darnell Washington (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Top contenders: Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Miami, LSU Recruiting outlook: Washington’s recruitment is wide open right now, but it is pretty clear that he will end up in the SEC. He is a coveted target because of his unique skill set and seemingly limitless upside. Look for teams like Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, LSU, and possibly Miami to receive official visits this fall. After those visits, the eventual outcome of Washington’s recruitment is become clearer. Farrell’s take: I wouldn’t count Miami out here at all with its connection to Bishop Gorman, but I’ll pick Alabama at this stage. He wants to play in the SEC and they are selling OJ Howard to him. Others will be in the mix for awhile and there will be plenty of twists and turns but give me ‘Bama right now.

*****

Johnny Wilson (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Top contenders: Oregon, Texas Recruiting outlook: Wilson’s recruitment saw some development over the spring and summer. Oregon seems like the clear frontrunner at this point and they’ve done a great job showing him how he’d fit into the program and environment. Texas remains a major threat to land Wilson, but the Longhorns have some ground to make up. Keep an eye on Wilson’s recruitment as the season gets underway because there could be some movement depending on the on-field results of both teams. Farrell’s take: Texas has done a good job with tall wide receivers and Collin Johnson hails from California like Wilson does, but Oregon has made him a priority and are recruiting him as hard as anyone. Right now I’d say Oregon is his destination. Wilson has a very high ceiling, but he’s a bit inconsistent so his choice of schools will be important for his development.

*****

Gary Bryant (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Top contenders: USC, Washington, Arizona State Recruiting outlook: Bryant’s recruitment will really take shape later this season after official visits to USC and Washington. The Trojans could make a big jump with Bryant if they can show some progress this season, but that could be a tall order. Washington has some high expectations for this fall and if it lives up to them, it could find Bryant on their roster this time next year. Farrell’s take: Washington probably has the momentum right now, but USC will be his choice in the end whether Clay Helton turns it around or they hire a big name coach. USC can’t afford to let talents like this get away and I expect them to press very hard.

*****

Quentin Johnson (Twitter: @MrJohnston____)