Top List: Jaylin Davies
Oregon football made the top list of another standout prospect on Saturday when Rivals100 Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei cornerback Jaylin Davies released his four finalists: Arizona State, Ohio Stat...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news