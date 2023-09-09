After beating up on Portland State, 81-7, the Oregon football team moved up to No. 13 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll this week. It was tough to extract much from a game with a 74-point margin of victory, other than the fact that Oregon’s offense is dominant.

Week 2 presents a greater obstacle than the Vikings. Oregon is just a touchdown (-6.5) favorite over Texas Tech, which is surprising as the Red Raiders opened their season losing to Wyoming. But they’re built to combat the Ducks as they have a tough defense that will look to contain Oregon’s potent offense when the teams meet up in Lubbock on Saturday.