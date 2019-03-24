The state of Oregon has produced a tremendous level of talent over the past few years. In fact, the 2018 recruiting class was the deepest in state history – and last year’s cycle was a pretty good group as well. But it seems that the class of 2020 is not as top heavy or as deep. Despite the lack of high end talent, the top five in the state are all players with multiple Power Five offers including offers from Oregon. The top five in the state all have offers from Oregon; but not all of them are committable. Today in a special edition of Top Trio, we look at three state of Oregon prospects with Oregon interest. And in a twist, we talk about all of the top five and where the Ducks stand.



Who: Starr is the top ranked prospect by Rivals in the state of Oregon. He is a three-star prospect with very good size (6-2, 188) for a wide receiver and has been productive over the last few seasons against good competition. DSA Take: Starr is someone on whom the Ducks have had an eye since his freshman season. He has been to countless Oregon games and made countless unofficial visits. He has an offer from Oregon, and the new staff has extended the same offer to Starr, but after taking four wide receivers in the 2019 class, the Ducks are being very selective in who will have the first chance to commit. There are several receivers the Ducks have ahead of Starr like Johnny Johnson, Koy Moore, Lavon Bunkley-Shelton and a few others ahead of Starr on their top receiver list. There is an important reason, however, that the staff continue to recruit Starr – elite wide receivers are difficult to come by and all of those mentioned could easily commit elsewhere. So the staff will continue to actively recruit Starr; but as of now, we have him pegged as heading elsewhere in the Pac-12.





Who: John is a three-star running back from Lake Oswego. He has good size (5-11, 210) and is deceptively faster than he looks on film. DSA Take: John is exactly the kind of running back that Mario Cristobal and Marcus Arroyo like; he has good size to make those tough yards, and can beat linebackers for bigger gains on occasion. Is he a breakaway threat on any run? No. But he is reminiscent of Kani Benoit on tape and could find himself in the same position as Jayvaun Wilson in last year’s class. The Ducks are only looking for one running back in this class (plus one more hybrid running back/slot receiver), so whether John gets that committable offer or not is still to be determined. If the Ducks miss on a couple of other guys, it would not surprise us to see John pick the Ducks.





Who: Alfieri is the younger brother of Stanford star Joey. He has good size in his own right at 6-2, 200. He is listed as an athlete and could end up at multiple positions. DSA Take: Alfieri has an Oregon offer and the Ducks like his potential, but this is going to be an uphill battle. He is an Oregon State legacy and his brother is at Stanford. But Cristobal and staff have had little fear on the recruiting trail and will pursue him regardless of those affiliations.e is li Don’t be surprised if Alfieri jumps to the top of the state in the next update of the Rivals ranking. He had a strong junior season and has shown well at camps. He could add a fourth star and will be the top prospect in the state. His recruitment is not an afterthought and the Ducks really like his potential at linebacker.

