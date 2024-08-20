PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1KQlNYRUwxUE5WJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUpCU1hFTDFQTlYnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1KQlNYRUwxUE5WJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Tosh Lupoi: Secondary Development and Consistency Key for Success

Scott Reed • DuckSportsAuthority
Publisher
@DSAFootball

As the season draws closer, a key focus for the team remains improving red zone and third-down performance. "We want to continue to strengthen that, no doubt," the coach emphasized. This offseason, a significant amount of professional development went into addressing these areas, and now, it's about applying those learnings on the field. "We're trying to strengthen the things we've been good at, but be really curious about anything we feel like could be a potential weakness," he added.

The defense has shown promise in early scrimmages, with the coach noting that while there's still work to be done, the players are "attacking the ball really well." He highlighted the importance of establishing specific packages and situational awareness, saying, "It's not just about executing a call, but in specific situations, how to apply that call."


The secondary, bolstered by a wave of transfers, is adjusting well to the playbook and the team's culture. "If you're part of this program, it's going to be really difficult to not be connected," the coach said, emphasizing the importance of daily non-football-related connection exercises. The focus remains on the process rather than immediate results.

Developing players, especially transfers who may only be with the team for a year, presents its own challenges. The coach stressed the importance of clarity and communication in this process, including extra meetings and one-on-ones to ensure everyone is up to speed. "Whatever we need to do, we feel like we've got to challenge someone or catch them up," he noted.

Film study is a crucial part of the team's preparation, a habit ingrained in the coach from his early days at De La Salle. "We would watch every lunch period on a VHS tape and TV," he recalled, underscoring how film has always been a tool for improvement.

As camp progresses, the team is implementing more defensive packages, made possible by increased depth in the secondary. "As we establish more depth, you'll see more packages," the coach explained, mentioning the introduction of new formations set to debut in the first game.

One player of note is Kam Alexander, who has added 15 pounds in the offseason to better compete against bigger opponents. Despite some minor injuries, Alexander has shown promise, though the coach is pushing him to improve his tackling confidence. "The only way you do that is you practice it," he said.

Competition in camp has been fierce, particularly between the offense and defense. The coach praised the offensive coordinator, noting that his diverse and fast-paced approach provides an invaluable challenge for the defense. "Couldn't ask for anything more as far as that challenge on a daily basis," he remarked.

Looking ahead, players like Derrick Harmon and Rodrick Pleasant are being pushed to refine their techniques and capitalize on their natural abilities. Harmon, in particular, has been focused on improving his elbow track, a crucial detail for his success. "As he does that, I think the sky's the limit," the coach said.

Pleasant, a dual-sport athlete, is balancing football and track, which presents unique challenges. However, Lupoi is confident in his potential, especially given his exceptional speed. "He's a great example of trying to tax him," he said, noting the extra effort to bring Pleasant up to speed with the football program.

As camp progresses, the coach remains optimistic but aware of the work ahead. "The best play of him is ahead as he establishes the confidence in the system," he concluded, setting the tone for a season of growth and opportunity.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL29yZWdvbi5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvdG9zaC1sdXBvaS1zZWNvbmRhcnktZGV2ZWxvcG1lbnRzLWFuZC1j b25zaXN0ZW5jeS1rZXktZm9yLXN1Y2Nlc3MiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypu dWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51 bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigp IHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0 IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlw dCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2 ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRo ZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNv bS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZv cmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxp bWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2Mx PTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRm9yZWdvbi5yaXZhbHMu Y29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRnRvc2gtbHVwb2ktc2Vjb25kYXJ5LWRldmVsb3BtZW50 cy1hbmQtY29uc2lzdGVuY3kta2V5LWZvci1zdWNjZXNzJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMx MzQmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0t IEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK