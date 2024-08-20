The defense has shown promise in early scrimmages, with the coach noting that while there's still work to be done, the players are "attacking the ball really well." He highlighted the importance of establishing specific packages and situational awareness, saying, "It's not just about executing a call, but in specific situations, how to apply that call."

As the season draws closer, a key focus for the team remains improving red zone and third-down performance. "We want to continue to strengthen that, no doubt," the coach emphasized. This offseason, a significant amount of professional development went into addressing these areas, and now, it's about applying those learnings on the field. "We're trying to strengthen the things we've been good at, but be really curious about anything we feel like could be a potential weakness," he added.

The secondary, bolstered by a wave of transfers, is adjusting well to the playbook and the team's culture. "If you're part of this program, it's going to be really difficult to not be connected," the coach said, emphasizing the importance of daily non-football-related connection exercises. The focus remains on the process rather than immediate results.

Developing players, especially transfers who may only be with the team for a year, presents its own challenges. The coach stressed the importance of clarity and communication in this process, including extra meetings and one-on-ones to ensure everyone is up to speed. "Whatever we need to do, we feel like we've got to challenge someone or catch them up," he noted.

Film study is a crucial part of the team's preparation, a habit ingrained in the coach from his early days at De La Salle. "We would watch every lunch period on a VHS tape and TV," he recalled, underscoring how film has always been a tool for improvement.

As camp progresses, the team is implementing more defensive packages, made possible by increased depth in the secondary. "As we establish more depth, you'll see more packages," the coach explained, mentioning the introduction of new formations set to debut in the first game.

One player of note is Kam Alexander, who has added 15 pounds in the offseason to better compete against bigger opponents. Despite some minor injuries, Alexander has shown promise, though the coach is pushing him to improve his tackling confidence. "The only way you do that is you practice it," he said.

Competition in camp has been fierce, particularly between the offense and defense. The coach praised the offensive coordinator, noting that his diverse and fast-paced approach provides an invaluable challenge for the defense. "Couldn't ask for anything more as far as that challenge on a daily basis," he remarked.

Looking ahead, players like Derrick Harmon and Rodrick Pleasant are being pushed to refine their techniques and capitalize on their natural abilities. Harmon, in particular, has been focused on improving his elbow track, a crucial detail for his success. "As he does that, I think the sky's the limit," the coach said.

Pleasant, a dual-sport athlete, is balancing football and track, which presents unique challenges. However, Lupoi is confident in his potential, especially given his exceptional speed. "He's a great example of trying to tax him," he said, noting the extra effort to bring Pleasant up to speed with the football program.

As camp progresses, the coach remains optimistic but aware of the work ahead. "The best play of him is ahead as he establishes the confidence in the system," he concluded, setting the tone for a season of growth and opportunity.



