Oregon has several of the top prospects in the country committed already, and those recruits are beginning to separate themselves as the season moves along. Many of the future Ducks have started to compile impressive season stats already, and it was another big week for many of the commits. Here's our latest rundown how each prospect in Oregon's 2023 class performed on the field last week.

Last week: 4/6, 72 yards passing, 3 touchdowns When three of your four passes go for touchdowns it's usually a good night. That was the case for Oregon's five-star quarterback commit last week as his Detroit-King team made easy work of Detroit-Ford in a 56-0 blowout to move to 3-1 this season. Moore continued to showcase his abilities as one of the top passers in the country tacking on three more touchdowns to his season total on just six pass attempts. He finished with 72 yards passing in the game. Next up: Friday vs. Detroit-Renaissance (2-4)

Last week: 5 catches, 89 yards, 1 touchdown Dickey's Menlo-Atherton squad came up just short in a 21-20 matchup against Santa Clara-Wilcox last week, but the Oregon receiver commit found a way to make his impact felt in the game. The top-25 prospect caught a team-high five passes for 89 yards including a 30-yard touchdown catch over the middle. He now has 20 catches on the year for 453 yards receiving to go with six touchdown catches. Next up: Friday vs Half Moon Bay (4-0)

Last week: 2 touchdowns, 2 interceptions, 1 kickoff return touchdown The Rivals100 commit's team at Rainier Beach in Seattle bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 49-21 victory over Seattle-Ballard last week, and Presley played a big role in the win. The four-star cornerback prospect intercepted two passes and returned one for a touchdown nearly the length of the field. His other interception came on a fantastic play in the end zone. The Ducks commit also returned a kickoff 80 yards for another score. Next up: Friday vs. Seattle-Roosevelt (0-4)

Last week: 6 tackles (2 solo), 1 forced fumble, 1 kickoff return touchdown Martin's Chandler (Ariz.) Basha squad has been one of the most impressive teams this season in Arizona. The team has played a challenging schedule yet has remained dominant throughout the first four games — all wins for the Bears. Last week, it was the future Ducks defensive back's turn to make his mark as he shined in several areas on the field. In addition to coming up with six tackles and a forced fumble on defense, he also scored on a 99-yard kickoff return on the first play of the game to help give his team a 55-10 win over Mesa-Mountain View. Next up: Friday vs. Glendale-Cactus (2-2)

Last week: 9 rushes, 228 yards, 3 touchdowns The four-star running back commit from Mississippi continues to look like one of the top players at his position in the class. Dowdell followed one monster performance two weeks ago with another one last week has he rushed for over 220 yards in a 49-7 win for Picayune over Carriere (Miss.) Pearl River Central. Dowdell now has 837 rushing yards through just five games to go along with 10 rushing touchdowns. He is currently averaging 9.4 yards per carry this season. Dowdell recently visited Alabama and is expected to be on campus for an unofficial visit with Ole Miss this weekend. Next up: Friday vs. Vancleave, Mississippi (4-0)

Last week: 4 tackles (2 solo) The four-star defensive lineman from Chandler High School in Arizona has shined during his senior season since making his commitment to the Ducks after the opener earlier this month. Washington added four more tackles to his season total last week in a statement win, 31-21, over Scottsdale-Saguaro. He now has 15 tackles on the season to go with a team-high seven tackles for loss and four sacks. Next up: Friday vs. Mesa (Ariz.) Red Mountain

Last week: BYE Next up: Thursday vs. Helotes-O'Connor (2-3)

Last week: 4 tackles, 1 tackle for loss Green's Cy Woods team came up on the short end of a 49-17 game against Houston-Cy Ranch last week, but the Oregon defensive line commit contributed with four solo tackles and a tackle for loss in the game. Next up: Oct. 7 vs. Houston-Langham Creek

Last week: 6 tackles (4 solo), 2 sacks The four-star edge rusher from Cherry Creek High School in Colorado continues to back up his boosted ranking during his senior season. Purchase tacked on a pair of sacks to season total in his team's 42-14 win over Aurora-Regis Jesuit giving him 10 sacks on the year. That is good enough for the lead among all high school players in the state. That's 3 1/2 sacks more than the next best player on the list. He has 24 tackles on the season after adding six more in last week's win. Next up: Thursday vs. Aurora (Colo.) Cherokee Trail (3-2)

Last week: 5 tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble The big defensive line commit from Layton, Utah continues to have an impressive senior season at Layton Christian Academy. His team added its fifth win of the year last week, and Pome'e contributed with five tackles, a sack and a forced fumble as he was again active up front for LCA in the 28-7 win over Kanab. Pome'e is tied for third with 27 tackles this season and is tied for the team lead with five sacks and five quarterback hurries. Next up: Friday vs. Sugar City (Idaho) Sugar-Salem (5-0)

Last week: 4 catches, 36 yards receiving The Oregon receiver commit from Texas helped his team earn a key 23-21 win over Carrollton-Hebron last week. Cozart contributed with four catches for 36 yards receiving in the victory. Next up: Friday vs. Flower Mound (0-4)

Last week: DNP The Oregon safety commit didn't play against Arbor View as his Bishop Gorman team defeated its Las Vegas foe, 63-0, to continue its successful 5-1 season. Bishop Gorman's only loss came against the No. 2 team in the country, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei. Even though he did not play last week, DeCambra is still third on his team with 20 tackles this season. Next up: Friday vs. North Las Vegas-Canyon Springs (2-3)

Last week: BYE Next up: Friday vs. Scottsdale-Saguaro (2-2)

Last week: 5 tackles (4 solo), 1 blocked field goal, 1 kickoff return touchdown; 6 rushes, 17 yards rushing, 1 catch, 3 yards receiving The Oregon linebacker commit contributes all over the field for his team at Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep in San Francisco, and that was clear once again last week. Mixon's team didn't earn a win, but the future Ducks linebacker made plays on both sides of the ball and special teams. He led SHCP with five tackles plus he blocked a field goal and returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown. Next up: Saturday vs. San Jose (Calif.) Valley Christian (1-3)

Last week: 5 catches, 124 yards receiving, 1 receiving touchdown, 1 rush, 27 yards, 1 rushing touchdown; 1 tackle, 1 sack, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery The future Oregon pass catcher once again shined for his Skyline High team out in Idaho. Sadiq has been on a tear so far this season, and he led his team last week with five catches for 124 yards receiving plus a touchdown. Plus, he added a 27-yard rushing score as well in the 46-7 victory over Idaho Falls. In addition to his work on offense, Sadiq came up with a sack, an interception and a fumble recovery on the defensive side. The Ducks commit leads his team with over 106 yards receiving per game to go along with nine touchdowns through five games. Overall, he's caught 22 passes for 532 yards receiving plus seven receiving touchdowns. Next up: Friday vs. Rigby, Idaho (4-1)

Last week: No stats available St. John's College High earned its fourth victory of the season last week with a 41-24 win over Springfield (Mass.) Central. Next up: Saturday vs. Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove (3-2)

Last week: 4 tackles (3 solo), 3 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery; 1 catch, 9 yards receiving Sheldon continues to roll this season and now sits at 4-0 after another dominant win last week. Tuioti played a big role in the 62-6 victory over Keizer-McNary. The Ducks commit finished with a team-high three tackles for loss, including a sack, and was second on the team with four tackles in the game. He also recovered a fumble and caught a pass for 9 yards. Tuioti continues to lead the team with 15.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks. Next up: Friday vs. Roseburg (0-5)