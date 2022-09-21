The high school season is moving along, and with 18 commitments already in the fold Oregon is one school that has plenty of its future players shining so far this year. There were numerous high-level performances in last week's games, and here's a look at how each commit performed his last time on the field. (All stats credited to MaxPreps.com/media reports)

Last week: 17/25, 255 yards passing, 3 touchdown passes The five-star Oregon quarterback commit had a huge performance for Detroit-King last week. Moore led his team to its first road win over rival Cass Tech since 2003, and he did it with one of the most complete performances he's had this season. Moore's highlight play came on an 82-yard touchdown pass early in the game. He finished with three touchdowns in a 28-23 victory in the game tabbed the "City Super Bowl" out in Detroit. Next up: Saturday vs. Detroit-Ford (3-1)

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaXZlLVN0YXIgT3JlZ29uIGNvbW1pdCBEYW50ZSBNb29yZSB3aXRo IGEgODIgeWFyZCB0b3VjaGRvd24gcGFzcyB0byBLaW5nIDIwMjMgdGhyZWUt c3RhciB1bmNvbW1pdHRlZCBXUiBKYW1lZWwgQ3JvZnQuPGJyPjxicj43LTAg Q3J1c2FkZXJzIHdpdGggNzo1NyBsZWZ0IGluIHRoZSBmaXJzdCBxdWFydGVy LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vR0loV3duNnJBVSI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0dJaFd3bjZyQVU8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgS2VubnkgSm9yZGFu IChAS2VubnlfSm9yZGFuNSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9LZW5ueV9Kb3JkYW41L3N0YXR1cy8xNTcwOTIzOTM1ODY0MzQ0NTc2P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAxNiwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EZXRyb2l0IEtpbmcgMjAyMyBRQiBEYW50ZSBNb29yZSAoT3JlZ29u IGNvbW1pdCkgd2FzIGJhY2sgaW4gQ2hhbXBpb25zaGlwIE1vZGUgd2VlayA0 IGJ5IGdvaW5nIDE3LzI1IGZvciAyNTUgeWFyZHMgYW5kIDMgVEQmIzM5O3Mg aW4gd2luIG92ZXIgQ1QuPGJyPjxicj5Zb3Ugc2F3IDIgaW5jcmVkaWJsZSBU RCYjMzk7cyBoZSBoYWQgYWxyZWFkeSwgYnV0IGhlcmUgaXMgdGhlIHJlc3Qg b2YgaGlzIGdyZWF0IHBlcmZvcm1hbmNlITxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vZGFudGVtb29yZTA1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBk YW50ZW1vb3JlMDU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v RGV0S2luZ0Zvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBEZXRLaW5n Rm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vb3Jl Z29uZm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QG9yZWdvbmZvb3Ri YWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vcVdvbVk1MUFBZSI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3FXb21ZNTFBQWU8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVGhlIEQg Wm9uZSAoQFRoZURfWm9uZSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9UaGVEX1pvbmUvc3RhdHVzLzE1NzIzNjQzMTc5NDQ4NDAxOTI/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDIwLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=