The high school season is moving along, and with 18 commitments already in the fold Oregon is one school that has plenty of its future players shining so far this year. There were numerous high-level performances in last week's games, and here's a look at how each commit performed his last time on the field.
(All stats credited to MaxPreps.com/media reports)
Last week: 17/25, 255 yards passing, 3 touchdown passes
The five-star Oregon quarterback commit had a huge performance for Detroit-King last week. Moore led his team to its first road win over rival Cass Tech since 2003, and he did it with one of the most complete performances he's had this season. Moore's highlight play came on an 82-yard touchdown pass early in the game. He finished with three touchdowns in a 28-23 victory in the game tabbed the "City Super Bowl" out in Detroit.
Dickey's Menlo-Atherton squad lost its first game of the season last week and was only able to muster 13 points. Dickey had a lot of attention on him from the opposing defense and finished with four catches for 43 yards receiving including a 20-yard reception. Plus, he contributed on defense with an interception. The Oregon receiver commit continues to lead his team in receiving as he is averaging over 120 yards per game through the first three weeks of the season.