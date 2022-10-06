Oregon has one of the top recruiting classes in the country for 2023, and that is beginning to show itself in a big way on football fields across the country. The Ducks commits have been putting together impressive seasons across the board, but a few of them have started to separate themselves among the elite players at their positions in high school football. Here is our latest rundown of performances by Oregon commits as most teams are now moving into the second half of the season. (All stats credited to MaxPreps.com/media reports)

Last week: 13/15, 176 yards passing, 3 passing touchdowns The five-star quarterback commit from Detroit just continues to roll along in his senior season at King High School. Last week, Moore guided his team to its fourth consecutive win by passing for three touchdowns to go with 176 yards through the air in a 38-0 win over Detroit-Renaissance. The No. 2-ranked prospect in the 2023 class was only incomplete on two of his pass attempts in the game. Next up: Friday vs. Detroit-Western International (1-5)

Last week: DNP (injury) Next up: Friday vs. Burlingame (3-2)

Last week: No stats available Next up: Saturday vs. Seattle-Bishop Blanchet (1-4)

Last week: 4 tackles (2 solo), 3 pass breakups The four-star cornerback commit and his team at Basha High School in Chandler, Arizona remain hot through the first half of the season. Last week, Martin contributed with four tackles and three pass breakups as the Bears cruised to a 58-0 victory over Glendale-Cactus to move to 5-0. This week, Martin’s team will square off against fellow Ducks commit My’Keil Gardner’s in a battle of unbeaten squads out in Arizona. Next up: Friday vs. Peoria-Liberty (4-0)

Last week: 13 carries, 240 yards rushing, 3 rushing touchdowns A fumble was the only blemish on another outstanding night rushing the ball for the Ducks running back commit from Mississippi. Dowdell once again eclipsed 220 yards on the ground for the third consecutive game as he finished last week’s 49-7 win over Vancleave with 240 yards rushing and three rushing touchdowns for Picayune High School. The highlight play came on yet another 98-yard rushing score after he had a similar play a couple weeks ago. Dowdell is now over 1,000 yards rushing on the season as he currently has 1,074 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns through six games. He’s helped guide Picayune to a 6-0 start. Next up: Friday vs. Moss Point-East Central (5-0)

Last week: 1 tackle, 2 pass deflections After getting a later start than most other states, teams in Arizona are now rolling along in the 2022 season. Chandler remains the top dog in the state and is 5-0 at this point with its defense continuing to shine through the first half of the season. Washington is a big part of the group on that side of the ball, but he had a bit more of a quiet game in another blowout for the Wolves. The Ducks defensive line commit finished with a tackle and two pass deflections in a 59-27 win over Mesa-Red Mountain. Next up: Friday vs. Queen Creek-Casteel

Last week: 8 tackles (7 solo), 3 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, 29 punt return yards In his team’s return to action after a week off, Turner shined in a dominant 41-6 win over Helotes-O’Connor last week. The four-star safety prospect performed at a high level and made plays all over the field in the victory. He finished the game with eight tackles plus he picked up a sack and forced a fumble. His Brennan High School team has now won four consecutive games, and Turner 38 tackles on the season to go along with six tackles for loss. Next up: Friday vs. San Antonio-Warren (4-2)

Last week: BYE Next up: Friday vs. Houston-Langham Creek (2-3)

3 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 2 pass deflections The four-star edge rusher commit from Cherry Creek High School in Colorado continues to put together a strong senior season for his team. Cherry Creek made easy work of Aurora-Cherokee Trail last week with a 34-7, and Purchase contributed with three tackles including a sack plus two pass deflections in the victory. He now has a team-high 11 sacks through the first six games of the season with Cherry Creek on a four-game winning streak heading into Friday. Next up: Friday vs. Aurora-Smokey Hill (1-5)

Last week: 4 solo tackles Pome’e’s team from Layton Christian Academy in Utah came out in the short end of a 28-9 game against Sugar-Salem from Sugar City, Idaho last week. However, the Ducks defensive line commit continued to add to his season tackles total with four more solo tackles in the loss. Pome’e now sits at 31 tackles this season to go along with five sacks. Next up: Friday vs. Gunnison Valley (5-3)

Last week: 2 catches, 2o yards receiving The Oregon receiver commit’s team at Marcus High School in Flower Mound, Texas defeated Flower Mound High School last week, 30-21, to move to 3-2 on the season. Cozart caught a couple passes and nearly had a touchdown catch in the back of the end zone on a pass that was just a bit too for the future Ducks receiver to bring down in bounds. Next up: Friday vs. Coppell (4-1)

Last week: No stats available Next up: Friday vs. North Las Vegas-Legacy (2-5)

Last week: 5 tackles (1 solo), 1 fumble recovery The three-star defensive lineman from Liberty High School in Peoria, Arizona continues to have a strong senior season leading his team on his side of the ball. Liberty is off to an undefeated start and picked up a big win over area powerhouse school Scottsdale-Saguaro last week. In that 26-17 win, the future Oregon defensive lineman collected five tackles plus a fumble recovery. That tied his season high, and he now has 16 tackles on the year. Next up: Friday vs. Chandler-Basha (5-0)

Last week: 9 solo tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 catches, 74 yards receiving, 1 receiving touchdown, 5 rushes, 34 yards rushing, 1 rushing touchdown, 1 punt return for 21 yards The Oregon linebacker commit stuffed the stat sheet last week in a 36-20 win for Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep (San Francisco) against San Jose-Valley Christian. Mixon contributed in all three phases of the game with a team-high nine tackles in addition to scoring two touchdowns on offense. He now has 41 tackles on the season to go with eight tackles for loss and four sacks. Next up: Friday vs. Mountain View-St. Francis (2-3)

Last week: 4 catches, 44 yards receiving including a 27-yard catch, 5 carries, 67 yards rushing including a 43-yard run The Oregon tight end/receiver commit couldn’t find the end zone last week in a 28-0 loss to Rigby High School out in Idaho. Sadiq still managed to make a big impact on the game despite not being able to add any points to the scoreboard. He led the team with 67 rushing yards and 44 receiving yards adding to his season totals. He now has caught 26 passes for 576 yards receiving as a senior. Next up: Friday vs. Blackfoot (3-3)

Last week: No stats available Next up: Saturday vs. Forestville (Maryland) Bishop McNamara (2-4)

Last week: 5 tackles (1 solo), 3 tackles for loss, 1 QB hurry, 2 catches, 19 yards receiving, 1 receiving touchdown The son of Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti has put together an impressive senior season at Sheldon, which remains undefeated through five games. It was another dominant performance for the defense, and Tuitoi once again played a big role in the success. He finished the 56-0 win over Roseburg with a game-high three tackles for loss to go with five tackles overall. He also caught a touchdown pass in the win. He now has 42 tackles this season with 18.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks. Next up: Friday vs. South Medford (5-0)

Last week: 1 sack, 2 rushes, 91 yards rushing, 1 touchdown, 1 block punt returned for a touchdown Moore’s Central Valley Christian (Visalia, California) team is another one that is off to an undefeated 6-0 start. The Oregon-bound edge rusher has been a big part of that success on both sides of the ball, and that was on full display last week in a 55-14 win over Kerman. In addition to coming up with a sack in the game, Moore returned a blocked punt for a touchdown and took a handoff 85 yards for another touchdown to help his team earn the victory. Next up: Friday vs. Selma (1-5)