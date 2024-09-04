"We probably needed to improve really everything," Holden said, candidly assessing the team's performance. "Our mindset is probably the main thing, just going into that game. We already thought we had the win, and we can't go into games like that."

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon wide receiver Traeshon Holden stressed the importance of the Ducks improving their mindset and execution as they prepare for Boise State this Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Speaking to reporters, Holden reflected on areas for improvement following last week’s game, emphasizing that the team cannot assume victory before stepping on the field.

As a leader, Holden has taken it upon himself to ensure his teammates are mentally prepared, regardless of the opponent. "It don't matter about who we play. At the end of the day, it's us versus us, and it all depends on what we want to put on film," Holden noted. "If we say we're the best offense in the country, we got to show that every week."

Holden acknowledged that while his own preparation remains consistent, the team as a whole needed to lock in more. "My preparation for games is always going to be the same, but as a whole, we just got to focus up," he said.

One of the key areas Holden highlighted for improvement was finishing drives, particularly in the red zone. "We getting to the red zone, we just gotta finish," Holden said. "Explosive plays, breaking tackles—that’s what’s going to make it happen."

When asked about Boise State’s defense, Holden didn’t hesitate to express his excitement. "Boise, they play man, and that's what I like, so hopefully they do that," he said confidently. "Because I don't think nobody can guard me."

With the Ducks aiming to break an 0-3 all-time record against Boise State, Holden shrugged off the history. "They ain’t beat me," he said with a smile. "Coach Lanning wasn’t here when they won, so they ain’t beat none of us."

Holden’s optimism was evident as he looked ahead to the upcoming game, buoyed by the team's recent practices. "We've been having good practices. It’s going to be fun. Just being ready to play. Today was a good day," he said, brimming with anticipation.

Oregon will face Boise State on Saturday, hoping to change the narrative in the long-standing series and continue their season with renewed focus.