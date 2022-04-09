Transfer DT Sam Taimani already sees Ducks teammates as 'brothers for life'
The Washington-Oregon rivalry has a very long history spanning well over 100 years. Oregon players have taken upon the “dubs down” hand gesture after recent wins and comments from former Washington...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news