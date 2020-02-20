The Transfer Portal has changed the landscape of college football. So at Rivals we bring you the Transfer Tracker, where we analyze players entering the portal and rate them on what kind of impact they could make at their new home. Next up in the tracker: Nebraska wide receiver Darien Chase. TRANSFER TRACKER CENTRAL



AS A RECRUIT

Chase's recruitment came down to Nebraska, Utah and Boise State and Scott Frost's ties to the Northwest from his days at Oregon combined with an official visit to Lincoln helped the Huskers land his commitment during Chase's senior season.

AT NEBRASKA

Chase came into Lincoln looking for a chance to see the field early and while he saw time in four games, he caught just one pass for 13 years in 52 total snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. Chase drew positive reviews for his work in practice, but announced his plans to enter the portal last week, citing a desire to be closer to his family in Washington.

POTENTIAL LANDING SPOTS

Could Chase be the next Nebraska player to land at Oregon State? It wouldn't be out of the question, especially since it appears he's looking to get close to home. The Broncos and Utes, once finalists, could also be very realistic options.

FARRELL'S TAKE

“Chase was a talented athlete coming out of high school who could play many positions. That will help him at his next home, but his best fit is as a receiver. He has plenty of eligibility left and being back close to home will help. He’s a hustler and hard worker, always has been, so he could impact someplace early at the Power Five level.” -- National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell Impact Rating: 5.2 out of 10

IMPACT METER