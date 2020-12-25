DuckSportsAuthority - Transfer Tracker: Top available OL in the portal

As a recruit: Nester was committed to Ohio State for more than a year and a half before flipping to Virginia Tech on National Signing Day in 2019. Stats: Nester has started 17 games over two seasons with the Hokies, logging 1,018 snaps, all at right guard. He excelled as a pass blocker in 2020, recording an 81.3 grade according to Pro Football Focus. Eligibility remaining: Three years Farrell's Take: Nester is a very solid player with a lot to offer and could head home to West Virginia or somewhere else locally. He’s a Power Five level starter.

As a recruit: Wilson picked Harvard over a number of FBS options, including Iowa State and Minnesota. Stats: Wilson played 22 games over three seasons with Harvard, including a second-team All-Ivy League year in 2019. After the Ivy League scrapped the 2020 season, Wilson entered the transfer portal. Eligibility remaining: One season Farrell's Take: Wilson has experience and that’s much needed as a potential plug-and-play guy. He showed FBS talent out of high school so someone at the Power Five level will be interested.

As a recruit: Hudson made an early commitment to Virginia Tech over Kentucky, Notre Dame and others. Stats: Hudson started 10 games a true freshman while playing center and then made two starts as a guard during his sophomore season in 2020. All told, Hudson has logged 999 career snaps. Hudson, a converted tackle, has had more success as a pass blocker than a run blocker in his early career. Eligibility remaining: Three seasons Farrell's Take: A physical kid who can play tackle, guard or center and could fit in well based on his early playing time. The Kentucky native could end up back in his home state.

As a recruit: Jordan committed to Maryland over Pitt, Virginia Tech and others. Stats: Jordan has played quite a bit for the Terps, starting games across each of the last three seasons, including all four that he played in during the 2020 season. Jordan's blocking grades were also impressive this season, grading out as one of the best pass blockers in the Big Ten this season. Eligibility remaining: One season Farrell's Take: Offensive linemen who can play center or guard are nice to have but I think he drops down to a Group of Five level unless Virginia Tech wants to replenish for a year.

As a recruit: Witt committed to Western Kentucky over a number of Ivy League and FCS offers. Stats: Witt has been one of the nation's most consistent pass blockers over his four-year career, logging 2,884 snaps and allowing just seven sacks. His pass blocking grade has never dipped below a 74 grade in any season, according to Pro Football Focus. Eligibility remaining: One season Farrell's Take: Witt has one year and it will likely be with a Power Five team based on his grades and ability to pass block. Someone who needs a big man who can play immediately will want him.

As a recruit: Carpenter chose Michigan over several other Big Ten programs, including Minnesota and Nebraska. Stats: Carpenter redshirted in 2019 before becoming a starter at center for two games in 2020, logging 154 snaps and graded out at 64.4 overall, according to Pro Football Focus. Eligibility remaining: Four seasons Farrell's Take: Carpenter is yet another player who can impact at center and could land at a MAC school as a starter down the line.

As a recruit: Fiailoa committed to UL-M over Arkansas State. Stats: Fiailoa has been a fixture for the Warhawks over the past four seasons, playing 2,118 snaps, including 10 starts in 2020. Fiailoa excelled as a pass blocker, especially early in his career. Eligibility remaining: One year Farrell's Take: Another big man who has a lot of experience and can make a splash at a higher level for a year. He’s another lightly recruited guy who made a nice career for himself as a smaller level.

As a recruit: Miller committed to Vanderbilt over Minnesota and others. Stats: Miller has as much experience as anyone on this list, playing 1,076 snaps over the last three seasons, including starts at center and guard. Miller's blocking grades from PFF aren't the best, but his experience and versatility should help him find a home. Eligibility remaining: One season Farrell's Take: Having proven he can play at the Power Five level and play either guard or center will make someone want him. It just depends on numbers if he lands at the same level or drops down to Group of Five.

As a recruit: White chose TCU over Colorado State, Boise State and several others. Stats: White has been a member of the Horned Frogs' offensive line rotation each of the last three seasons, including starting three games in 2020. He has logged 226 career snaps. Eligibility remaining: One season Farrell's Take: White will find a home at a Group of Five level or lower as he never found a starting job at TCU but was a contributor.

As a recruit: Boselli made an early commitment to Florida State over a list of national offers. Stats: Boselli has been mostly a reserve during his time with the Seminoles, but did make starts in 2019 and 2020. He has played multiple positions across to the offensive line so his versatility may help him find a new home. Eligibility remaining: One season Farrell's Take: The last name made him famous and popular on the recruiting trail but he was a bit of a reach at the Power Five level. FCS might be the fit.

As a recruit: Auwae initially committed to UCLA, but later backed off that pledge and landed with Vanderbilt over a number of other Power Five options. Stats: Auwae, who now goes by Sean McMoore, made 15 appearances across three seasons with the Commodores before opting out of the 2020 season. Auwae started seven straight games to close the 2019 season. Eligibility remaining: One season Farrell's Take: The Hawaiian road grader will probably end up at the Group of Five level and find a starting home for his final year.

