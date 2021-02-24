DuckSportsAuthority - Transfer Tracker: Topics on the trail

The transfer portal never stops, here are some thoughts on some recent entries and recent commitments.

Here's my take on several intriguing names that have recently entered the portal or found their home.

RB Keyon Henry-Brooks — The Vanderbilt running back was pretty productive for the Commodores and is a big loss. He had 494 yards rushing and caught 28 passes so he has all purpose back ability and is certainly a Power Five talent. Auburn will certainly be interested and rumor has it that Mississippi State and Ole Miss are tracking as well.

WR Nate Craig-Myers — The former 4 star from 2016 is intriguing because of his size and it will be interesting to see if UCF has interest with Gus Malzahn, who recruited him at Auburn, as the head man. He’s likely headed to a smaller school however but Auburn is also interesting because his head coach for one year at Colorado State was Mike Bobo.

WR Theo Howard — A big name talent who hasn’t taken off yet, Howard did have back to back seasons with 50 catches at UCLA but his stint at Oklahoma wasn’t a productive one. He’s likely to end up at a Group of Five school in my opinion perhaps a San Jose State or San Diego State unless he stays near Texas and lands at a Texas State or North Texas.

RB Mark Antony Richards — The former Auburn back and 4 star out of high school followed the Gus bus to UCF and he’s a terrific talent. He ran for 57 yards against Alabama and has added size but he’s also always been a solid pass catcher. This is a big grab for UCF.

DB Jason Simmons — Simmons continues to blow up and TCU is the latest offer and likely leader for the New Mexico State transfer who also likes Syracuse, Michigan State and Purdue. He could wait for more offers or commit soon. If it’s today I’d have my money on the Horned Frogs.

QB Tyler Shough — The Oregon transfer picked Texas Tech and should be a good fit. He showed some promise with the Ducks and just needs to improve his accuracy but for the Red Raiders this is a nice get and adds competition to a young QB room.

QB Luke McCaffrey — The last name speaks to the athleticism and he could be a do-everything offensive weapon for Louisville. He’s not a pure quarterback to me but he can hurt you with his ability to run. They will put packages in for him. He showed some of that running ability at Nebraska.

CB Dreshun Miller — Auburn landed a prize in the former West Virginia cornerback who has size and plays the ball well. He’s an instant starter to me after 8 pass deflections last year and one of the better gets out of the portal overall.

LB Ben Davis — Davis, the former 5 star from 2016, has been hearing from teams like Texas, Arizona, USC, Colorado, Virginia Tech, Nebraska, Michigan State, Kentucky, Florida State and others he tells me which surprises me a bit. He has a very high ceiling but never panned out at Alabama and I felt he would have to step down from the Power Five. I’m not sure who has offered yet or who he likes and neither is he so he’s just starting this journey it appears.

LB Henry To’oto’o — While schools like Oregon and Ohio State and others apparently aren’t giving up this seems to be a done deal to Alabama for the former Vols 4 star.

QB N’Kosi Perry — This is an interesting one because either Perry doesn’t have a bunch of suitors or he’s quietly down to a couple of schools. I think it has to be the latter because of his talent level but haven’t heard any names. He’s a Power Five talent. Did he leave Miami without a plan?

