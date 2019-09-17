The introduction of the transfer portal last year has changed the way players move across college football programs. With that in mind, Rivals.com will breakdown a transfer related topic each week. This week, we focus on five notable players that have entered the portal or have been reported with intentions to do so over the past week.

As a recruit: One of the top players in the class of 2019, Alfano had options at programs all over the country. But focused in early on Alabama and committed to the Tide last spring and never wavered on that pledge. As a member of the Tide: Alfano came in with high expectations but ended up in Nick Saban’s dog house and didn’t appear in the Tide’s first two games. This week, Alfano’s family announced on Twitter that he had planned to enter the transfer portal, although he’s not clear if he has actually entered the portal as of yet. He could still return to the Tide, but it’s also likely he returns closer to his native New Jersey. Potential landing spots: Rutgers

As a recruit: A three-star in the class of 2018, Barron committed to Oklahoma State nearly a year before Signing Day and never wavered on his pledge. As a Cowboy: Barron came into Stillwater with hopes of contributing early, but an injury during fall camp in 2018 caused him to miss the entire season. His bad injury luck continued earlier this year, when he was hurt during the spring. Not expected to contribute again this year, Barron entered the portal this week. Potential landing spots: North Texas, SMU

As a recruit: Prince was an under-the-radar recruit who jumped on the chance to commit to Texas A&M during the summer prior to his senior year. He chose the Aggies over Arkansas, Louisville and others. As an Aggie: Prince appeared in one game as a freshman, rushing for 21 yards on two carries. Coming into 2019, he expected a bigger role, but despite injuries clearing up the depth chart, Prince hadn’t seen a carry yet this season and elected to enter the portal. Potential landing spots: Arizona, SMU, North Texas

As a recruit: A kicker out of Hawaii, Stack had a number of scholarship offers, including Oregon State and Hawaii, but committed to Oregon during the summer of 2016 and stuck with the Ducks through a coaching change. As a Duck: Stack stepped into Oregon’s lineup as a punter in 2017, winning the job and punting 62 times with an average of 38.4 yards per kick. In 2018, he won the placekicking job and converted 6-of-10 field goals and all 36 of his extra point attempts. But a hernia injury in the spring of 2019 caused Stack to lose his job and after appearing as a backup in the Ducks first two games, he announced plans to transfer. Potential landing spots: Hawaii, Oregon State, Wisconsin