The introduction of the transfer portal last year has changed the way players move across college football programs. With that in mind, Rivals.com will breakdown a transfer related topic each week. College football season continues to roll on, and more players continue to flow into the transfer portal. But with the end of the season (and the fall semester) in sight, several players that are in the portal have already made commitments or enrolled at new programs. Today, we look at four players that entered the portal this fall and have already found their transfer homes and analyze their potential impact in the future.

Antonio Alfano - Alabama to Colorado

As a recruit: One of the top players in the class of 2019, Alfano had options at programs all over the country. But he focused in early on Alabama and committed to the Tide last spring and never wavered on that pledge. At Alabama: Alfano came in with high expectations but ended up in Nick Saban’s dog house and didn’t appear in the Tide’s first two games of the season. After that, Alfano’s family announced on Twitter that he would be entering the transfer portal. While it took him a while to do so, he finally did last month. After taking a visit to Colorado, Alfano make a commitment to join the Buffaloes. What to expect: As a former five-star, Alfano will arrive in Boulder with big expectations. For whatever reason, things didn’t work out at Alabama and now he will have a chance to revive his career out of the national spotlight. Alfano could be eligible to play next season, although that’s yet to be determined. He will have at least three years of eligibility with the Buffaloes.

Charles Moore - Auburn to Oregon State

As a recruit: Moore made an early commitment to Mississippi State and stuck with the Bulldogs all the way until last January, when he announced his decommitment. Florida, Florida State and Tennessee were all involved but Moore committed to Auburn on National Signing Day in February. At Auburn: Moore actually double-signed as a recruit, sending in a letter of intent to a junior college, leaving some to speculate he might not even make it to Auburn. He did, however, but wasn’t able to crack the depth chart thanks to a glut of talent on the Tigers' roster. Moore left the team last month, but waited before officially entering the portal. While most expected him to stay in the Southeast, he surprised and made a commitment to Oregon State last week instead. What to expect: Moore is a very talented player and could make an immediate impact with the Beavers. Players of his skillset aren’t easy for the Beavers to find, so landing his commitment is very big both on and off the field. Moore could be eligible next season and just be required to sit out a few games to start the year. He will have at least three years of eligibility remaining.

Isaiah Pryor - Ohio State to Notre Dame

As a recruit: A big-bodied defensive back with terrific athleticism, Pryor had his share of options from around the country but committed to Ohio State during the spring of his sophomore year and never looked back. At Ohio State: Pryor found a role as a true freshman in 2017, playing in all 14 games for the Big Ten-champion Buckeyes. His role expanded even more in 2018, as he started seven games and finished the season with 31 tackles. But a change at defensive coordinator reshuffled the depth chart headed into 2019 and Pryor spent the first few games of this season mostly as a reserve. Looking for a bigger role, Pryor elected to enter the portal in September. After some flirtations with other programs, Pryor committed to Notre Dame earlier this month. What to expect: As a graduate transfer, Pryor will be able to step into the lineup next season and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. Pairing up with fellow Georgia native Kyle Hamilton in the Irish secondary is a real possibility and he should have a chance to return to the form that saw him start for the Buckeyes as a sophomore.

Devon Williams - USC to Oregon