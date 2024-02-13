As the focus turns to the 2025 recruiting class, Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney takes a look at 10 teams that should compete for the No. 1 spot in the team rankings come next signing day.



Advertisement

ALABAMA

Alabama won so many team recruiting titles under former coach Nick Saban that it’s going to be nearly impossible for coach Kalen DeBoer and his staff to replicate that success. But the Crimson Tide are still arguably the biggest brand in college football and a ton of top names are already highly interested. Could Alabama get four-star DE Zion Grady back in the class? That would be huge. But RB Alvin Henderson, OL Micah Debose and defensive prospects Jared Smith, Anthony Sacca, London Merritt and Dijon Lee, Jr., should be watched as well.

*****

GEORGIA

David Sanders

*****

LSU

Bryce Underwood (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

*****

NOTRE DAME

Talyn Taylor (Rivals.com)

Notre Dame is already at least halfway done with its 2025 recruiting class and is one of four programs nationally with double-digit commits leading the nation with 15 pledges. But the Irish are not totally done as they have many targets left on board with WR Talyn Taylor, DE Nathaniel Marshall, LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng and LB Anthony Sacca prospects to watch.

*****

OHIO STATE

Na’eem Offord (Rivals.com)

*****

OKLAHOMA

Kevin Sperry

*****

OREGON

Akili Smith Jr. (Rivals.com)

*****

TEXAS

KJ Lacey (Ryan Wright)

*****

TEXAS A&M

Kelvion Riggins (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

*****

USC