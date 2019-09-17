In this week’s Twitter Tuesday, we look at what's next for Kentucky, Pitt’s realistic 2020 outlook, how Ohio State and UConn can enhance their success rate and the latest with Makur Maker.

Whose next for Kentucky’s recruiting class — Troy Sorkness (@sorkness_troy) September 15, 2019

How realistic is a 2020 class of Davis, Timberlake, Collier, and Omoruyi for Pitt? — Karl (@haggerik) September 15, 2019

Not very. I would be surprised if Pitt landed more than two of the four names that you mentioned. That is not to say that the Panthers cannot, but it is going to be an absolute battle to land just one of the group. Of those discussed, R.J. Davis is the likeliest. He will head to campus this weekend and the Panthers sit in a good spot with the prolific scorer. They will have to defeat Georgetown, Marquette and North Carolina for his fall signing. Earl Timberlake has two more official visits to take to Seton Hall and North Carolina before deciding. Providence is the sneaky leader for Timberlake, but I don't think he even knows where he is going to land just yet. Noah Collier had a good trip to Pitt earlier this month and the Panthers are battling California and Clemson for him. His decision is not too far away. On the other hand, Omoruyi is in the middle of his visit tour. Pitt hosted him in the unofficial variety and while a commitment is not near, the Panthers have much more work to complete before they should feel good with where they stand. A group consisting of Davis and Collier, with possibly D.J. Gordon and John Hugley would be a lot likelier.

AJ Hoggard update please — SpartanDawg101 🧪🔋 (@SpartanDawg101) September 15, 2019

A.J. Hoggard (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

A.J. Hoggard just visited Michigan State this past weekend, and in recent weeks, has been on the campuses at Ole Miss and Providence. With two more official visits to take, he will travel to Marquette first, and then end things at Florida. Michigan State was the perceived leader heading into his trip over the weekend and, by all accounts, nothing has changed. The Spartans have a major need in the backcourt, which might pique Hoggard’s interests. Look for him to wrap up his visit tour this weekend and then come to a decision sometime in the coming weeks.

What big man do you think Ohio State has the best chances with now that Eugene Brown is in the gold? #TwitterTuesday — Zach Bradford (@ZachBradfordTOS) September 16, 2019

Zed Key or Zach Loveday. Key visited the Big Ten program two weeks ago and the Buckeyes have made up major ground and could even be thought of as the leader for him. Loveday, on the other hand, just completed his second official visit to Baylor within the past six months. He also visited Louisville two weeks ago and is expected on the Buckeyes' campus this weekend. From there, a decision is expected with it being more of a battle between the Buckeyes and Bears for him. Mark Williams is more of a long shot, and Dawson Garcia is not expected to commit until the spring, but it looks as if Buckeyes could land Key or Loveday before October hits.

does UConn lead for anyone?? — TheBenji_man (@TheBenji_man) September 15, 2019

Kadary Richmond. The four-star guard has narrowed his recruitment down to Oregon, Seton Hall, St. John’s and UConn, with Dan Hurley’s bunch in the best spot to land the him. Richmond is a long-armed, gifted scorer that is a good athlete, can take on secondary playmaking responsibilities and also defend more than just one position. Beyond Richmond, the Huskies remain involved for Cam Thomas and Niels Lane, but they are also playing catch-up with both. Thomas will visit Auburn next week but LSU has the momentum. For Lane, he will head to Texas next week but Florida has gained most of the talk of late.

Why the mystery behind Maker? Nothing has been said about him in last weeks traveling recruiting visits. — DavidWood (@DavidWo69869849) September 16, 2019