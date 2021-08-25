Two Ducks charged in court for Aug. 4 incident

Two Oregon football players have been officially charged in Municipal Court for an August 4th incident involving shooting an airsoft gun towards people in downtown Eugene. D.J. James and Jamal Hill were charged with two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangering and disorderly conduct, plus one count of unlawful discharge of a firearm, a violation of a Eugene City ordnance.

Both players were presumed to be starting defensive backs heading into the Ducks’ fall camp.

Head coach Mario Cristobal announced the day after the incident that the pair would be “suspended indefinitely” and has not provided a further update.

The suspensions have led to fall camp opportunities for promising freshmen cornerbacks Dontae Manning and Trikweze Bridges who were battling James for the start, along with junior safety Bennett Williams who was behind Hill on the 2020 depth chart.