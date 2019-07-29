News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-29 14:44:16 -0500') }} football Edit

Two major SEC visits planned so far for LB Noah Sewell

Gt6izxsrvicdhc6r1hpp
Noah Sewell
Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
@adamgorney
Recruiting Analyst

THE LATEST: Noah Sewell did not make it to Oregon’s Saturday Night Live camp but the Ducks are one of his eight finalists along with Texas A&M, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, LSU, Alabama and Ohio St...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}