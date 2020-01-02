*****

GEORGIA

Georgia landing five-star tight end Darnell Washington is enough to land the Bulldogs on this list, but the positive stories for the Dawgs didn’t end there. Wide receiver commit Arian Smith was crowned the event’s fastest man, outrunning a number of other speedsters to capture the crown. Defensive lineman Jalen Carter flashed at practice, looking dominant in spurts before breaking through in Thursday's game, during which he was in on a number of plays. And while Broderick Jones was hit and miss a bit this week, the good news far outweighed any bad reps UGA commits had. Most think game MVP Zach Evans, who ran for 64 yards and a score on Thursday, will also eventually sign with UGA.

*****

ARIZONA STATE

The Sun Devils saw two prospects announce their intentions to attend ASU during the game. Wide receiver Elijhah Badger and running back Daniyel Ngata both choose Arizona State on live television during Thursday's game, providing Herm Edwards with two solid prospects and some national exposure. Badger made more noise than Ngata this week, but both turned in steady performances that lacked both super high highs and extremely low lows. The Sun Devils are recruiting at one of the highest levels in program history.

*****

FLORIDA

Florida’s positive week was led by five-star candidate Gervon Dexter, who made his case by standing out all week long. And while Dexter’s performance was the headline of the week, other Gator commits also showed out. Tyreak Sapp, a 2021 pledge, was one of the more impressive players at the Future 50 event, while Jahari Rogers was consistently impressive each day. Wide receiver signee Ja'Quavion Fraziars had six catches for 60 yards and a touchdown in the game.

*****

OREGON