UA All-America Game/Future 50: Programs that should be pleased
ORLANDO, Fla - The 2020 Under Armour All-America Game and the Future 50 are both in the books. Rivals.com spent the last five days watching elite players test their skills against each other at both events. Below, we outline which colleges should be the most pleased about the week that was in Orlando.
UNDER ARMOUR GAME WEEK: Mind of Mike | Who has impressed most? | Mind of Mike Day 2 | Day 2 Awards | Farrell's thoughts | Five players who could earn a fifth star | Players predict where uncommitted will land | Darnell Washington | Sedrick Van Pran | Avantae Williams | Jayson Jones
CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
*****
GEORGIA
Georgia landing five-star tight end Darnell Washington is enough to land the Bulldogs on this list, but the positive stories for the Dawgs didn’t end there. Wide receiver commit Arian Smith was crowned the event’s fastest man, outrunning a number of other speedsters to capture the crown. Defensive lineman Jalen Carter flashed at practice, looking dominant in spurts before breaking through in Thursday's game, during which he was in on a number of plays. And while Broderick Jones was hit and miss a bit this week, the good news far outweighed any bad reps UGA commits had. Most think game MVP Zach Evans, who ran for 64 yards and a score on Thursday, will also eventually sign with UGA.
*****
ARIZONA STATE
The Sun Devils saw two prospects announce their intentions to attend ASU during the game. Wide receiver Elijhah Badger and running back Daniyel Ngata both choose Arizona State on live television during Thursday's game, providing Herm Edwards with two solid prospects and some national exposure. Badger made more noise than Ngata this week, but both turned in steady performances that lacked both super high highs and extremely low lows. The Sun Devils are recruiting at one of the highest levels in program history.
*****
FLORIDA
Florida’s positive week was led by five-star candidate Gervon Dexter, who made his case by standing out all week long. And while Dexter’s performance was the headline of the week, other Gator commits also showed out. Tyreak Sapp, a 2021 pledge, was one of the more impressive players at the Future 50 event, while Jahari Rogers was consistently impressive each day. Wide receiver signee Ja'Quavion Fraziars had six catches for 60 yards and a touchdown in the game.
*****
OREGON
Oregon’s inclusion on this list is the product of defensive back Dontae Manning, who outperformed his ranking all week at practice before announcing his intention to sign with the Ducks during Thursday's game. Fellow commit Luke Hill showed some flashes, but wasn’t nearly as consistent as Manning, who was one of the most impressive defensive backs since arriving in Orlando. Already a member of the Rivals250, Manning should slide up the rankings in the coming weeks.