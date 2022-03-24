UCLA transfer LB Mitchell Agude releases final group, will decide Friday
UCLA transfer edge rusher Mitchell Agude is closing in on his decision. The senior decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal back in February, and he has quickly moved through the process over the last month. Thursday, he announced that he will make his decision public after having the opportunity to visit Miami this week.
It was the last school on his newly-revised list to earn a visit after Agude previously visited Oregon and Washington, his other two finalists. He will announce his decision Friday at 3 p.m. PT.
"After this past month of visits I have concluded my recruiting process and narrowed my decision to 3 teams," he posted on Twitter Thursday afternoon. "I will continue to discuss with my family to decide what’s the best spot for me."
Agude previously listed a list of four top schools that included the three still remaining on his list plus Tennessee. That list was released just days after he decided to enter the transfer portal.
A junior college transfer from Riverside City College in Southern California, Agude shined during his stint with the Bruins. The 6-foot-4 edge defender played in 19 games over two seasons with the Bruins and started 15 times over that span.
In his final year with the Bruins, Agude racked up 54 tackles to go with 6 1/2 tackles for loss and and two sacks. He shined as a playmaker for the defense and ended the year with a team-best four forced fumbles, which was was tied for the best mark among all defensive players in the Pac-12 last season.
That helped him earn a second-team All-Pac-12 selection in his final year at UCLA.
Agude collected 15 1/2 tackles for loss and accounted for seven forced fumbles over his two seasons on the field with the Bruins.
Oregon has been active in the NCAA Transfer Portal under new head coach Dan Lanning adding several pieces to the team including defensive players such as Colorado cornerback Christian Gonzalez, Nebraska defensive lineman Jordon Riley and Washington defensive lineman Sam “Taki” Taimani.
Agude would be one of the top new additions this offseason for the Ducks should he pick the program over UW and Miami. He has one season of eligibility remaining.