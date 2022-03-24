UCLA transfer LB Mitchell Agude releases final group, will decide Friday

UCLA transfer edge rusher Mitchell Agude is closing in on his decision. The senior decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal back in February, and he has quickly moved through the process over the last month. Thursday, he announced that he will make his decision public after having the opportunity to visit Miami this week.

It was the last school on his newly-revised list to earn a visit after Agude previously visited Oregon and Washington, his other two finalists. He will announce his decision Friday at 3 p.m. PT.

"After this past month of visits I have concluded my recruiting process and narrowed my decision to 3 teams," he posted on Twitter Thursday afternoon. "I will continue to discuss with my family to decide what’s the best spot for me."

Agude previously listed a list of four top schools that included the three still remaining on his list plus Tennessee. That list was released just days after he decided to enter the transfer portal.