News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-16 11:31:27 -0500') }} football Edit

UGA, PSU, & Oregon among the schools pursuing of 2021 4-star RB Evan Pryor

Rmwa8ak6g1qul8uamqvl
Evan Pryor
Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
@RivalsFriedman
Recruiting Analyst
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from NC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

Running back Evan Pryor is one of the most heavily recruited prospects in the 2021 class but the Rivals100 prospect out of Cornelius (N.C.) Hough is still looking for one more offer that hasn’t come in just yet.

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Position | Team | State

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}