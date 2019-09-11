Unsung heroes get their chorus in Duck romp
Oregon's demolition of Mountain West Nevada was nearly perfect, and the most perfect thing about it was that it was a 105-man strong effort.When you win in that way, with so many standout contribut...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news