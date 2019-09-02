In the first 2019 edition of DSA Top Performers, we grit our teeth and take another look of the game film to give you our view of the players who did their jobs best.

Oregon vs. Auburn was billed as the top college football matchup of Week One, and the game did not disappoint. While the Ducks were edged in the game’s last seconds, plenty of the athletes played very well.

Offense

1. Calvin Throckmorton – Doc Throck actually had the top grade on the whole team, with excellent pass, screen and run blocking alike. He was in for all 71 of the offensive snaps with no penalties. According to our partners at Pro Football Focus, he was the No. 6-graded right tackle in the country for Week 1 of college football.

2. Jaylon Redd – Redd was an excellent performer in the passing game. Herbert threw the ball at him nine times, all of them for completions. Arroyo spread Redd around; his catches came against six different Auburn defenders. Had Redd played more than 36 snaps he could easily have captured the No. 1 spot from Throck.

3. Penei Sewell – The sophomore continues his high level of play. Like Throckmorton, he was in for 71 snaps but his man only got to Herbert one time despite facing a couple outstanding pass rushers. What stood out most about this particular left tackle was his screen blocking, which was textbook.

Defense

1. Isaac Slade-Matautia – Nice overall game with strong run support in his 64 snaps. The sophomore also tied Bryson Young as game leaders in quarterback hurries with three. He drew RB JaTarvious Whitlow in pass coverage several times and they threw at him twice, both incomplete.

2. Deommodore Lenoir – Had Auburn WR Seth Williams on lock. They threw at him four times and completed two. One was for 13 yards, the other for minus three, both with no YAC. Played 72 of 77 snaps.

3. Jordon Scott – Scott made this list because he was very good overall but particularly in run defense where he, Slade-Matautia and Austin Faoliu led the team. Scott was penalty free and was also credited with a quarterback hurry in his 51 defensive snaps.

4. Brady Breeze – Actually tied Scott’s grade so this is a 3a and 3b situation. Breeze was good against the run and pass and played a smart game with no penalties and no missed tackles in 50 snaps. He also defended passes to receivers Seth Williams and Eli Stove and both balls sent his way were incomplete.

Just short of making the list was Jevon Holland. If we had a combined grade for special teams and defense, he could possibly have been number one.