In this week's edition of Upon Further Review we look at the top graded offensive performances from Ducks as they raised their record to 2-1 heading into Pac-12 play.

The Oregon offense put 35 points on the board against Montana on Saturday night for a 32-point win over the visitors. The offensive line was very good in their pass blocking and it shows in both our top grades and the results on the field.

1. Penei Sewell When you have the highest game grade in the nation, you probably also have the highest grade on the team and that is the case with sophomore sensation OT Penei Sewell this week. His run blocking was outstanding, pass and screen blocking very good and he was penalty free in his 78 snaps.

2. Justin Herbert Herbert was the No. 4 graded QB in the country against Montana and only his left tackle’s excellence kept him from the top spot. His accuracy and decision making was very good. He was 6-6 throwing outside the left hashmark, 24-29 on passes less than 10 yards despite five drops on the day. 5 TD’s no interceptions.

3. Jake Hanson Hanson left in the first half with an undisclosed injury and did not return to the game. But during his 46 snaps he was outstanding in both run and pass blocking and was once again penalty free.

Honorable mention

Jacob Breeland Everyone took note of the senior tight end’s receiving ability given his two touchdown catches, but he was solid in both the run and pass game the 25 snaps he was asked to block.

Shane Lemieux Shane’s run blocking was not to his usual high level this game, but he was near perfect in pass pro the 47 times he was asked to work with Sewell to protect Herbert’s backside.

Calvin Throckmorton Like Lemieux, Throckmorton was asked to protect Herbert 47 times and his man did not get to the QB at all.