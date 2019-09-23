In this edition of Top Grades we look at the defensive side of the ball following the Duck win in Palo Alto.

Four games into the 2019 season it has become clear that the Oregon defense is markedly improved over 2018. While they have not faced any offensive powerhouses, they have found ways to shut down the teams they have played and Saturday on the Farm they did it again paving the way to a 21-6 Pac-12 road win.

1. Jevon Holland

The sophomore DB played an excellent game in pass coverage and was honored by Pro Football Focus with a spot on the National Team of the Week as a result. The Cardinal threw at Holland five times to three different receivers and completed two for 18 yards. Holland intercepted one and deflected another. His run support was excellent also, something he has improved upon noticeably from last season.

2. Gus Cumberlander

Best game of the year for senior Gus Cumberlander who took advantage of his 32 snaps with a strong performance in his run defense. By far his top career performance as a pass rusher as well, with two quarterback hurries and 1.5 sacks. No missed tackles.

3. Drayton Carlberg

Like Cumberlander, Drayton Carlberg was solid in all phases from his SDE position. In his 47 snaps, the senior logged a sack, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hurry in addition to solid run support.

Honorable mention



Kayvon Thibodeaux

KT made the list because of his stellar run support in his 21 snaps. He rushed the passer 13 times and got pressure on several of them but is capable of even more havoc.

Deommodore Lenoir

Good in both run support and pass coverage, the junior logged 62 of 65 defensive snaps and only gave up one reception for eight yards and no YAC during the game.

Bryson Young

The senior Stud LB lived up to his position on Saturday in his 35 snaps. His strength was in pass rush and pass coverage and was able to get pressure on the Stanford QB twice. Stanford threw to Jay Symonds one time with Young in coverage and it was complete…for a two-yard loss.