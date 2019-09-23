News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-23 13:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Upon further review: Top grades Stanford - Offense

A.J. Jacobson • DuckSportsAuthority
@DuckSports
Publisher

The Oregon offense did enough against the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday scoring three touchdowns on the way to a 21-6 win in Palo Alto. The strength of the Cardinal defense was its front and it sho...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}