USC, ASU, & Oregon are keeping 2022 DB Kamari Ramsey close
Offers from across the country dot Kamari Ramsey’s offer sheet but the 2022 athlete out of Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon isn’t rushing his recruitment. He is staying close with some programs from the west coast for now.
CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news