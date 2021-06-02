Utah LB Siale Esera ready to start college visits
Provo (Utah) Timpview class of 2023 standout Siale Esera was a force on defense for the Thunderbirds in 2020. In the nine games of his sophomore season, he totaled 33 tackles, ten tackles for loss ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news