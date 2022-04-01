Verone McKinley III confident in his pre-draft showing ahead of pro day

As last season played out, as he tied for the FBS lead with 6 interceptions while adding 6 pass breakups and 77 tackles during an All-American campaign, Oregon safety Verone McKinley III knew it was time.

"I knew there was kind of like a buzz going on as I was going through the season. I knew going into this year there was going to be some tough decisions I was going to have to make if I had the type of season I expected to have," he said. "... Talking with my family, talking with plenty of coaches, getting different information and feedback just we felt it was time for me to make that next step. I thought I was ready. I thought from a mental standpoint and physical standpoint I was ready to take that step to the next level."

And everything that has played out through this pre-NFL draft process so far has only confirmed those beliefs to McKinley.

On Friday, he'll add the final piece to his pre-draft resume by running the 40-yard dash at Oregon's pro day -- the one important test he didn't do at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Ind., last month.

Ahead of pro day, McKinley talked with Duck Sports Authority about his combine experience, his draft expectations and his talks with new Oregon head coach Dan Lanning.

As for his reflections on the combine ...

"I would say my takeaways were that medical is very important. There was a lot of time where you were just sitting around doing different medical stuff, people pulling on you seeing if everything works and is functionally moving. But just a great opportunity," McKinley said. "A lot of different people you get to meet and have that camaraderie because you're in the same draft class. You never met some of these guys -- you may have heard of them, but you never had a conversation. Just hearing their backgrounds, hearing how college went for them. And also just the ability to compete.

"For me, it was the ability to show off a little bit of my athleticism -- not just somebody who can flip and turn and do some DB stuff, but my jumps and bench press and stuff like that. So I think it was a good experience and I think I turned some heads at the combine."

McKinley put up 16 reps on the bench press (tied for sixth among safeties), hit 35 inches on his vertical jump and 120 inches on his broad jump. The 40 he saved for Friday back in Eugene, aiming for a time in the 4.5-second range but hoping for a potential 4.4

"I just think some people were surprised I was able to jump that high, jump that far, really be explosive. I think some people may have knew, but it really confirmed that I am explosive, so I'm excited to knock everything out, finish this cycle off with a good 40 in Eugene and go from there," he said. "But I knew my position drills, I've [been doing] those position drills since seventh grade, so that's something that's second nature for me ... and I've always wanted to be on that stage and show off my ability to flip and turn and be explosive coming out of my break."

McKinley said saving the 40 for pro day was just a decision made to give him the best opportunity to deliver a representative time.

Meanwhile, he said he's talked to the majority of NFL teams either at the combine or in subsequent meetings, and while there are always stories about prospects being asked wacky and unusual questions in those team interviews, he didn't have any of that.

"I talked to a lot of different teams. I mean, I talked to the majority of them. I've had a couple meetings since, but it's been a cool process. You take it with a grain of salt because you really have no idea where you're going," he said.

"No, I really didn't have any weird questions or anything like that. I feel like especially for me, I'm somebody who's really out there where you can see the type of person I am, and I'm in front of the media a lot, the camera, and I'm somebody who likes to tweet and speak back to fans, engage people. So what you see with me is what you get."

McKinley was back home in Texas training during this pre-draft process and, pending the 40 time he'll post Friday, he felt that he had bolstered his draft stock coming off that consensus All-American season he delivered in the fall.

He doesn't have any preferences for what team drafts him -- he just wants it to be one that believes in him and gives him the opportunity to prove that he's ready for the NFL.

"I want to go as high as possible within those first three rounds. That's really where I want to go. I think that will kind of be solidified with a good 40 time. Place-wise, no, I just want an opportunity. I think that's the biggest thing -- I want an opportunity," he said. "I feel I'm somebody who can lead an entire secondary, an entire defense and I think I'm a little bit wiser beyond my years being a rookie but somebody who seems like a vet already with my leadership skills as well the athleticism and the ability to be a playmaker and change the game."

As he returns to Eugene, he'll also get to spend some more time around the new Ducks coaching staff. McKinley said head coach Dan Lanning definitely tried to talk him into returning for another season, but he also emphasized how supportive Lanning was for whatever decision he made and how he made it clear he wanted McKinley to always feel at home in the program even though he didn't play for this staff.

"I met Coach Lanning, I met Tosh [Lupoi], I met Coach [Matt] Powledge, so I've met a lot of different people on the new staff. I think they're phenomenal. I think the defense this year especially is going to be really good. Of course, having a defensive head coach, that's a dream come true. I definitely talked to them, I [believe] they'll do a great job and they have my full support, especially when I get to go back and see some of those spring practices and really sit down with them some more," McKinley said. "Because I am an alum and I want my school to do well, and I think Coach Lanning is the man for the job. Especially somebody who is a defensive coach, coming off a national championship, best defense in the country, one of the best defenses we've seen in the past decade. I think having that come to Oregon is huge and I'm excited to see it."

He'll also be looking to see which defensive backs step up and fill the voids in the secondary this year.

"For young guys that didn't really get to play as much, I'd say Avante Dickerson and Darren Barkins are two that I'm kind of watching. I want to see them take that next step because I feel that they have it in them. I hope they had a good offseason and everything and their bodies changed a little bit more to college football, so I think they can take that next step," McKinley said. "But I mean, of course you have those vets, Bennett [Williams], Jamal [Hill], Steve [Stephens], Dontae Manning, Trikweze [Bridges] and the transfer Christian Gonzalez -- I think that group right there needs to definitely take that next step and needs to be true dominators out there on defense so I'm excited to see it."