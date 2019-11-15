One of the most significant contributors to the 2019 Oregon defense is Verone McKinley III. The redshirt freshman is tied with Thomas Graham Jr. for second on the defense in snaps played, four behind Jevon Holland. The former Carrollton (Tex.) Hebron star has participated in over 82% of the defensive snaps in 2019 after logging in for 2% of them last season.

Despite playing safety for the first time in his young career, he is exceling, and led all defenders in Pro Football Focus grading for his performance in the Colorado game.

“I think I’ve gotten better in all phases with a lot of room to grow,” McKinley self-assessed. His primary improvement between snap one of the season and today has simply been comfort in his new position.

The former four-star rated cornerback from the Class of 2018 is now a veteran on the team and has seen the defensive backfield recruit some serious talent under Keith Heyward and Donte Williams.

This includes Rivals100 honoree Mykael Wright, one of the top defenders to ever play for Lancaster (Calif.) Antelope Valley.

“I call him (Clipper all-star forward) ‘Kahwi Leanard’,” said McKinley III. “That has been my nickname for him since he’s been here because he wears number two and he always straps.

“Mykael is a great player. He is really smart, great feet, great technique. I think Mykael is a star.”

