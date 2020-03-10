Oregon sophomore Verone McKinley III played a big role for the Ducks as a redshirt freshman in 2019. He was fourth on the team in DB snaps behind three long-term starting juniors, and played some very clean defense. Of his 747 snaps last season he committed a total of one penalty, while playing as a nickel, cornerback and safety at various times.

Despite the return of plenty of veteran defensive backfield talent in 2020, the Lone Star State native thinks Duck fans will see some new faces in his unit make plenty of plays.

"Jamal Hill, DJ James," he predicted. "Of course, the freshman from last year (Trikweze Bridges). And even some of our new guys JJ Greenfield and Bennett Williams. I think we have a lot of good guys who can do different things. I think everybody will get their shots to make some plays."

McKinley discussed his unit, new cornerbacks coach Rod Chance and much more with DSA's A.J. Jacobson in this 4-1/2 minute exclusive video interview. Click the link above for the full interview.